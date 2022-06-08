KL Rahul, Kuldeep Yadav Ruled Out of IND vs SA T20I Series Due to Injuries, Rishabh Pant Set to Lead

Stand-in captain KL Rahul has been ruled out of the upcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa. Rahul sustained a groin injury during training. In his absence, Rishabh Pant is appointed as the captain to lead the side as other senior members Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah have been rested for the series.

Apart from Rahul, leg-spinner Kuldeep Yadav also sustained an injury on his hand while batting in the nets and has been ruled out of the T20I series.

Meanwhile, flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya will act as a deputy for

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant as Captain and Hardik Pandya as vice-captain for the home series against South Africa @Paytm #INDvSA,” BCCI said in the statement.

NEWS 🚨- KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav ruled out of #INDvSA series owing to injury. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant as Captain and Hardik Pandya as vice-captain for the home series against South Africa @Paytm #INDvSA — BCCI (@BCCI) June 8, 2022

“Team India Captain KL Rahul has been ruled out of the T20I series against South Africa owing to a right groin injury while Kuldeep Yadav will miss out in the T20I series after getting hit on his right hand while batting in the nets last evening,” BCCI stated.

Rahul’s injury will open the doors for young Ruturaj Gaikwad and Ishan Kishan to have guaranteed spots in the playing XI for the first T20I which will be played on June 9 at Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi.

Rahul’s injury will be a big blow for India who are one win away from scripting history to win most T20I matches on a trot.

Meanwhile, the selection committee has not named any replacements for KL Rahul and Kuldeep Yadav. Both the cricketers will now report to the NCA where the medical team will assess them further and decide on the future course of treatment.

India’s T20I squad: Rishabh Pant (Captain)(wk), Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here