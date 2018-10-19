Injured Martin Guptill Set to Miss Pakistan Series in UAE

Loading...
Guptill, who was playing for Auckland in a first class game, picked up the injury while preparing for a match and is likely to be out for close to a month and half.
The Kiwis take on Pakistan in three T20 matches, three ODIs and two Tests beginning October 31st.
"Unfortunately for Martin it will take him some time to get over this injury," selector Gavin Larsen said. "And, with a long summer ahead, we need to make sure we minimise the risk of him repeating it."
The opening batsman, a senior member of the side will especially be missed for the quick starts he would give his side. Recently, he scored a 49-ball hundred against arch-rivals and neighbours Australia in a T20I in February.
The tour to UAE to take on Pakistan will be new coach Gary Stead’s first with the team. Stead will also be without the services of Mitchell Santner due to a knee injury. Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel and Ish Sodhi are expected to share the burden in his absence.
"Gary Stead and I will work through the possible replacement options," Larsen said. "We now have three spots to fill in the T20 and one-day squads."
The New Zealand A team will reach UAE earlier in October for a few matches, and based on performances, players will be drafted in for the matches against Pakistan.
First Published: October 19, 2018, 1:16 AM IST