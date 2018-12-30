Injured Mathews Ruled Out of New Zealand Tour

"Angelo had a scan last night, and it's a grade two hamstring strain," captain Dinesh Chandimal said after Sri Lanka lost the second Test by 423 runs and conceded the series 1-0. "The physio said he's out for four weeks."
Mathews has been hampered with hamstring injuries throughout his career. The former captain was batting on 14 when he pushed pacer Trent Boult down the ground and called for two. However, he hobbled while taking the second run and immediately clutched his left hamstring before calling for medical attention. Mathews batted on till the tea interval, albeit gingerly, adding a further eight runs to his score but did not come out to bat after the interval.
Mathews was Sri Lanka's best batsman in the series, scoring 258 runs. His 120 not out in Wellington and a massive partnership with Kusal Mendis helped Sri Lanka pull off a draw.
The first Test against Australia will get underway from January 24 in Brisbane, while the second one will start from February 1 in Canberra. If everything goes as per the plan, Mathews might be available for the South Africa tour, which starts on February 13.
Angelo MathewsDinesh Chandimalkusal mendisNew Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2018NZ vs SL 2018sri lanka vs new zealand 2018
First Published: December 30, 2018, 9:38 AM IST