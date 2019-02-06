Injured Mitchell Starc Likely to Miss India Tour: Reports

Loading...
Starc was heavily criticised for poor form in the home summer but fired back at his detractors with a Man of the Match performance against Sri Lanka in the second Test at Canberra where he returned a match haul of 10/100.
However, there are chances the lanky pacer might have to miss Australia's tour of two T20Is and five ODIs to India with News Corp reporting that Starc is suffering a soft tissue injury in his upper body.
With Josh Hazlewood expected to be out of reckoning while he recovers from a back injury, only Pat Cummins now remains as the sole fit senior quick as Australia build towards the World Cup.
Starc was one of Australia's stars in the 2015 World Cup that they won. The 29-year-old was the leading wicket-taker in the tournament picking up 22 wickets at an average of 10.18 and a miserly economy of 3.50. He was named the Player of the Series for his efforts.
However, Starc has since grappled with injuries aplenty and has played limited ODI cricket. He appeared in just seven ODIs in 2018 and is yet to play one in 2019. His last 50-over game was in November 2018 against South Africa in Hobart.
Starc's overall ODI numbers though are pretty impressive. In all, he has returned 145 wickets in 75 outings at an average of 21.44 and a strike-rate of 25.9. He is also a handy lower order batsman and can strike a few lusty blows when the need be.
The Australian selectors are expected to name the squad for the tour to India later in this week.
First Published: February 6, 2019, 7:54 PM IST