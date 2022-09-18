Injured Navdeep Saini Out of One-day Series Between India A And New Zealand A, Rishi Dhawan to Replace Him

Fast bowler Navdeep Saini will miss the entire one-day series between India A and New Zealand A after he sustained a right groin injury during the Day 1 of the Duleep Trophy 2022 semi-final match between North Zone and South Zone currently underway in Salem.

The BCCI confirmed the development in a statement on Sunday and said Saini will now head to the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru for rehabilitation.

Representing North Zone, Saini bowled 11.2 overs and took one wicket for 58 runs before walking off the field due to the injury. He did bat in their first innings, scoring four but didn’t bowl in the second.

“He (Saini) is ruled out of the ongoing tournament and also from the upcoming three-match one-day series between India A and New Zealand A. Saini will now head to the NCA for further management of his injury,” the statement read.

The All-India senior selection committee has named allrounder Rishi Dhawan as Saini’s replacement in India A squad for the one-day series that starts from September 22 with all three matches to be played in Chennai.

Before Duleep Trophy, Saini played for Kent in England’s county championship where he took 11 wickets in two first-class matches. He then five matches at the Royal one-day cup for them and took five wickets in them.

Sanju Samson, who was snubbed for the T20 World Cup, will lead the 16-man India A squad for the New Zealand A one-dayers.

A host of India players in recent months have been dealing with various injuries with the duo of Jasprit Bumrah and Harshal Patel missing the entire Asia Cup 2022 as they recovered at the NCA.

Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out midway through Asia Cup and later underwent a knee operation. He isn’t part of India’s squad for the T20 World Cup.

Much before that, Deepak Chahar had to miss the entire IPL and made his competitive return during the Zimbabwe tour after an extended injury layoff. India limited-overs vice-captain KL Rahul had also picked up an injury on the eve of South Africa T20I series in June this year.

India A updated squad: Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Sanju Samson (captain), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Kuldeep Yadav, Shabhaz Ahmed, Rahul Chahar, Tilak Varma, Kuldeep Sen, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Rishi Dhawan, Raj Angad Bawa.

