BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 2nd Test, Newlands, Cape Town, 03 - 07 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

England

269 (91.5)

England
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

86/3 (27.2)

South Africa trail by 183 runs, MIN. 57.5 Overs Left Today
Stumps

TRANS-TASMAN TROPHY, 2019/20 3rd Test, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 03 - 07 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

Australia

454 (150.1)

Australia
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

63/0 (29.0)

New Zealand trail by 391 runs

3rd Test: AUS VS NZ

AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

03 Jan, 202005:00 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS SA

ENG ENG
SA SA

Cape Town

03 Jan, 202014:00 IST

Match 1: OMA VS UAE

OMA OMA
UAE UAE

Cape Town

05 Jan, 202011:00 IST

1st T20I: IND VS SL

IND IND
SL SL

Guwahati BCS

05 Jan, 202019:00 IST

Injured Prithvi Shaw Not to Bat in Mumbai's Second Innings

Shaw, while saving an overthrow, had hurt his left shoulder in the last session on Friday and had underwent an MRI scan in presence of Mumbai's physio.

PTI |January 4, 2020, 3:03 PM IST
New Zealand-bound young batsman Prithvi Shaw will not bat in Mumbai's second innings after hurting his shoulder on the opening day of their Ranji Trophy match against Karnataka.

Shaw, named in both India A squads for the upcoming New Zealand tour, also missed fielding during second day's play here on Saturday. The team is set to leave for New Zealand on January 10.

"He is having a little pain and hence he won't bat in the second essay," the media manager at the Bandra Kurla Complex ground said.

Shaw, while saving an overthrow, had hurt his left shoulder in the last session on Friday and had underwent an MRI scan in presence of Mumbai's physio.

Karnataka resumed their innings on their overnight score of 79 for three and were eventually bundled out for 218, taking a first-innings lead of 24 runs.

Shaw did not field during the entire Karnataka innings. He did not open as Test specialist Ajinkya Rahane came out bat in his place.

An official update on Shaw's injury status is expected after the day's play.

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 05 Jan, 2020

UAE v OMA
Cape Town

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jan, 2020

SL v IND
Guwahati BCS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
