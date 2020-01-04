Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 2nd Test, Newlands, Cape Town, 03 - 07 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

England

269 (91.5)

England
v/s
South Africa
South Africa*

210/7 (82.1)

South Africa trail by 59 runs, MIN. 3.0 Overs Left Today
Stumps

TRANS-TASMAN TROPHY, 2019/20 3rd Test, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 03 - 07 Jan, 2020

1ST INN

Australia

454 (150.1)

Australia
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

63/0 (29.0)

New Zealand trail by 391 runs
Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 34, Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet, 04 January, 2020

2ND INN

Sylhet Thunder

143/6 (20.0)

Sylhet Thunder
v/s
Rajshahi Royals
Rajshahi Royals*

95/2 (10.3)

Rajshahi Royals need 50 runs in 58 balls at 5.17 rpo

Prithvi Shaw's New Zealand tour with India A team was on Saturday thrown into jeopardy after the young Mumbai batsman was rushed to National Cricket Academy (NCA) for an assessment of his shoulder injury.

Injured Prithvi Shaw Rushed to NCA, New Zealand Tour Under Doubt

Prithvi Shaw's New Zealand tour with India A team was on Saturday thrown into jeopardy after the young Mumbai batsman was rushed to National Cricket Academy (NCA) for an assessment of his shoulder injury.

Shaw had hurt his left shoulder while saving an overthrow on the opening day of Mumbai's Ranji Trophy game against Karnataka on Friday.

He neither fielded during the second day nor he came out to bat and later left for Bengaluru.

Shaw was named in both India A squads for the upcoming New Zealand tour. The team is set to leave on January 10.

"He has been called to NCA. Mumbai Cricket Association got an email from the BCCI. He has left for Bengaluru. He couldn't even lift his hand. He has a tear in the shoulder. That much is known," said Ajinkya Naik, Mumbai team's manager.

"He was not in a position to bat. How serious is the injury will be known at the NCA," Naik added.

Shaw had underwent an MRI scan in presence of Mumbai's physio on Friday.

Karnataka resumed their innings on their overnight score of 79 for three and were eventually bundled out for 218, taking a first-innings lead of 24 runs.

Test specialist Ajinkya Rahane opened the Mumbai innings in Shaw's place.

In the tournament opener against Baroda, the 20-year-old scored 66 and 202 while against Railways, he managed 12 and 23.

In the ongoing match against Karnataka, he scored 23 in the first innings.

