Injured Ravindra Jadeja Ruled Out of Asia Cup 2022, Axar Patel Named His Replacement

In a big blow to India ahead of the Super Four stage of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022, star allrounder Ravindra Jadeja has sustained a knee injury which has riled him out of the remainder of the continental tournament being played in the UAE. Jadeja will be replaced in the squad by allrounder Axar Patel.

In a brief statement on Friday, the BCCI made the announcement saying Jadeja is currently under the supervision of its medical team.

ASIA CUP 2022: FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS

“The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Axar Patel as the replacement for Ravindra Jadeja in the ongoing Asia Cup,” the statement read.

“Jadeja has sustained a right knee injury and is ruled out of the tournament. He is currently under the supervision of the BCCI medical team,” it added.

Axar, a left-arm spinner and left-hand batter, was earlier named as one of the standbys in the squad and will join the team in Dubai soon.

Jadeja played a vital role with the bat during India’s thrilling five-wicket win against Pakistan in the team’s opening clash of the Asia Cup 2022. He first delivered two economical overs – allowing just 11 runs in them and also took a catch as well.

However, his more telling contribution was with the bat as he kept Indian innings from falling apart, hitting 35 off 29 in the tricky chase of 148 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Against Hong Kong, while he didn’t get to bat, Jadeja took 1/15 from his four overs. And he also effected a superb run out of captain Nizakat Khan as well.

India will resume their campaign on Sunday when they face the winner of tonight’s clash between Pakistan and Hong Kong.

India’s upated squad for Asia Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here