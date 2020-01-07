Injured Rory Burns Out for Four Months, to Miss Sri Lanka Tour

England opening batsman Rory Burns has been ruled out of action for four months after undergoing surgery on ruptured ligaments in his left ankle, the ECB confirmed on Tuesday.
Burns suffered the injury playing football in the warm-up ahead of the second Test against South Africa in Cape Town. Following the injury, England banned football as a warm-up activity.
"He will miss England’s Test tour of Sri Lanka in March and is aiming to return to play with Surrey in the County Championship at the beginning of the 2020 season in April," the board said in a statement.
England have had plenty of issues with the settled opening partnership in recent years, but Burns brought some solidity to the top of the order, and was impressive with a fighting 84 in the first test loss to South Africa in Pretoria. He has played 15 Tests scoring 979 runs at an average of 33.75.
