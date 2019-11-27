Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Injured Saha Undergoes Surgery For Finger Fracture

India wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha sustained a fracture on his right ring finger during the Pink ball Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata, according to a BCCI release.

Cricketnext Staff |November 27, 2019, 12:44 PM IST
Injured Saha Undergoes Surgery For Finger Fracture

India wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha sustained a fracture on his right ring finger during the Pink ball Test against Bangladesh in Kolkata, according to a BCCI release.

The release further stated that, "the BCCI Medical Team consulted a hand and wrist specialist and it was suggested that Saha undergoes a surgical fixation of the fracture.

"Subsequently, he underwent a successful surgery in Mumbai on Tuesday and will soon commence his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy, Bengaluru."

India next play a Tests against New Zealand that begin on February 21 in Wellington and it is unclear whether Saha will be fit in time for the two-match series.

In the Test against Bangladesh, he reached the milestone of 100 dismissals in the longest format, becoming the fifth Indian wicket-keeper to do so on the way.

However, Saha is still a far way off from bettering or even getting near the record set by MS Dhoni, who has 294 dismissals to his name in 90 matches. The list also includes legendary names such as Syed Kirmani, Nayan Mongia and Kiran More.

Since 2018, Saha has suffered a string of injuries. He was sent home with a hamstring injury after playing the first Test of the year against South Africa in Cape Town.

During the IPL he had injured his thumb, which was believed to be the reason for his missing the Afghanistan Test in June in 2018. But later it was revealed that he had a more serious shoulder injury (posterosuperior labral tear) for which he underwent a surgery in United Kingdom.

