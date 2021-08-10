Injured Stuart Broad Could Miss Second Test, Shardul Thakur Has Hamstring Problem: Report

England pacer Stuart Broad is set to miss the second Test against India after tweaking his right calf during a warm-up at the Lord’s in London on Tuesday.

Rahul Dravid Likely to Reapply as BCCI Invites Applications For NCA Head Post

“England seamer Stuart Broad has tweaked his right calf in today’s warm-up at Lord’s," ECB said in a statement.

Former New Zealand Cricketer Chris Cairns on Life Support - Report

“He was unable to train this afternoon with the rest of the England squad. Broad will have a scan tomorrow to determine the extent of his injury."

According to a report in ‘The Guardian’, Broad twisted his “right ankle" after he slipped “while undertaking a light warm-up jog."

Meanwhile, Guardian also said there is an injury scare in the Indian camp with Shardul Thakur ‘struggling with a hamstring problem’. Thakur played the first Test as the fourth Indian pacer, and if he misses out, India could play R Ashwin.

England are already missing Jofra Archer due to an injury, while all-rounder Ben Stokes has taken an indefinite break to focus on mental health.

If Broad misses out, England could play Mark Wood in his place.

The second Test begins at Lord’s on Thursday.

The opening Test ended in a draw after rain washed out the final day.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here