Injured Warner Out Of Australia Lineup For 1st Test Vs India
David Warner has been ruled out of the first test against India in Adelaide next week because of a groin injury he sustained in the limitedovers series, leaving Australias selectors to ponder who will open the batting.
- Associated Press
- Updated: December 9, 2020, 6:09 AM IST
SYDNEY: David Warner has been ruled out of the first test against India in Adelaide next week because of a groin injury he sustained in the limited-overs series, leaving Australias selectors to ponder who will open the batting.
The 34-year-old Warner confirmed Wednesday he wouldnt recover in time for the series-opening day-night match starting Dec. 17.
The injury feels a lot better, but I need to be able to satisfy in my own mind and to my teammates that it is 100% ready for test match conditions that includes running between the wickets and being agile in the field, Warner said, targeting a return for the second test starting Dec. 26 in Melbourne. Right now I feel I am short of being able to play at peak fitness and another 10 days will make a difference.
Warners announcement came a day after uncapped test contender Will Pucovski was concussed after being hit on the helmet when he ducked into a short-pitch ball in a three-day game between Australia A and India A. Joe Burns, who opened with Warner in Australias previous test 10 months ago, has been struggling for runs and was out for 4 and 0 in the A game.
Australia’s team doctor said the Pucovski, who has had issues with concussion in recent seasons, had showed symptoms of mild concussion from his latest head knock. The 22-year-old Victorian batsman was ruled out of a three-day warmup match starting Friday.
Burns has scored more than 11 just once in seven first-class innings this summer, for an average of just 8.71, but it’s likely Australian selectors will stick with him for the first test. If he’s fit, Pucovski will also likely earn his first test cap.
Other options could be Marcus Harris and former test batsmen Shaun Marsh and Usman Khawaja, or to promote one of the other batsmen to open.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6481
|270
|3
|India
|9966
|269
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking