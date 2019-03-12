Injured Williamson in Doubt for Third Test Against Bangladesh

Loading...
Williamson injured the shoulder while fielding on Sunday but went onto score 74 in the first innings. However, he twice had to call out the physio for some running repairs and didn't look comfortable playing some shots.
"Kane [Williamson] is obviously keen to play this final game, but we'll look to take a safety-first approach, particularly with the World Cup on the horizon," said head coach Gary Stead after the conclusion of the second Test.
The Black Caps also suffered a further injury blow on the final morning when wicketkeeper BJ Watling strained a hamstring during his warm-up and was replaced by the uncapped substitute Peter Bocock.
"BJ [Watling] has a minor left hamstring strain and we felt it was best he didn't keep today to give him the best chance of being fit for the third Test," said Stead.
New Zealand Cricket board will take a call on replacement players for the 13-man squad after the conclusion of the latest round of the Plunket Shield (NZ's domestic red-ball competition). However, Stead hinted that Will Young, who's already a part of the squad, will make his debut if Williamson fails to recover on time.
"Will [Young] has been in our Test squad as batting cover for the past two series and he should be confident following some strong performances domestically and for New Zealand A," Stead said.
With an innings-and-12-run victory in Wellington, New Zealand have already gained an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. The third Test will be played in Christchurch from March 16.
First Published: March 12, 2019, 7:20 AM IST