Injury Blow for Kane Williamson Ahead of ICC World Test Championship Final Against India

In a potentially huge blow for New Zealand, captain Kane Williamson’s left elbow injury is being monitored ahead of the second Test against England starting in Edgbaston on June 10. New Zealand will also be without Mitchell Santner, the left-arm spinner, who has been ruled out due to a cut in his left index finger. New Zealand’s official twitter handle posted updates from coach Gary Stead.

“- Pace bowlers from Lord’s won’t all play 2nd Test

– Trent Boult available & likely to return

– Mitch Santner ruled out with his cut left index finger

– Kane Williamson’s left elbow injury being monitored & a decision to be made tomorrow.”

Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Kyle Jamieson and Colin de Grandhomme were the pacers in the first Test. One of them will make way for Boult, who missed the first game. Boult had traveled home to New Zealand after the suspension of IPL 2021.

The first Test ended in a draw with New Zealand impressing, pushing for a win and making England play for safety. Williamson made 13 and 1 in the two innings.

However, Williamson’s injury will concern New Zealand for they are to play the final of the ICC World Test Championship from June 18 against India in Southampton. With that big match pending, New Zealand might be tempted to play it safe against England. The Test series against England is not a part of the WTC.

