Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: IRE VS WI

live
IRE IRE
WI WI

Grenada NCS

15 Jan, 202022:30 IST

2nd T20I: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Basseterre, St Kitts

19 Jan, 202003:30 IST

3rd T20I: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Basseterre, St Kitts

20 Jan, 202003:30 IST

3rd Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Port Elizabeth

16 Jan, 202013:30 IST

Injury-hit New Zealand Call Up Hamish Bennett For India T20 Series

New Zealand have called in Hamish Bennett to shore up their attack for the Twenty20 series against India this month, while Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson remain on the injured list.

AFP |January 16, 2020, 9:05 AM IST
Injury-hit New Zealand Call Up Hamish Bennett For India T20 Series

Wellington: New Zealand have called in Hamish Bennett to shore up their attack for the Twenty20 series against India this month, while Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson remain on the injured list.

The 32-year-old Bennett was a regular in the New Zealand one-day international side in 2011 but has played only four ODIs since, the last against Bangladesh in 2017 when several regulars were busy with Indian Premier League commitments.

Although he has not played Twenty20 at international level, Bennett has been a consistent achiever in the domestic league and selector Gavin Larsen said his call-up was a reward for his form and perseverance.

"Over the past few seasons he's consistently been one of the top domestic white-ball bowlers and we've been impressed how he's been able to evolve his game," Larsen said.

"We all know he brings good pace and bounce but it's the clever variations he's added that make him such a well-rounded T20 bowler."

Bennett is joined in the pace bowling ranks by Tim Southee, Blair Tickner and Scott Kuggeleijn, with Mitchell Santner and Ish Sodhi the spinners.

Boult and Ferguson are still recovering from injuries sustained on the recent Test tour of Australia and were not considered.

Other pace bowlers not considered because of injury included Matt Henry, Doug Bracewell and Adam Milne.

New Zealand squad: Kane Williamson (capt), Hamish Bennett, Tom Bruce, Colin de Grandhomme, Martin Guptill, Scott Kuggeleijn, Daryl Mitchell, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, Blair Tickner, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

2020Hamish Bennettindia vs new zealand 2020New Zealand squadnew zealand vs india 2020

Related stories

Rohit Sharma Returns to T20I Squad for New Zealand Tour, Sanju Samson Dropped
Cricketnext Staff | January 13, 2020, 11:22 AM IST

Rohit Sharma Returns to T20I Squad for New Zealand Tour, Sanju Samson Dropped

Seam-bowling All-rounder Ideal for New Zealand: Sanjay Bangar
Cricketnext Staff | January 12, 2020, 1:34 PM IST

Seam-bowling All-rounder Ideal for New Zealand: Sanjay Bangar

Injured Tom Latham to Miss T20I Series Against India
Cricketnext Staff | January 8, 2020, 10:54 AM IST

Injured Tom Latham to Miss T20I Series Against India

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 19 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Basseterre, St Kitts

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Mon, 20 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Basseterre, St Kitts

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jan, 2020

ENG v SA
Port Elizabeth All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more