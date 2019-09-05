Injury Plagued New Zealand Look to Soldier On as Sri Lanka Hope to Capitalise
New Zealand may have sealed the three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka after winning the first two games, but were faced with a unique problem as only 10 players were fit and Hamish Rutherford was drafted in as an SOS to give Tim Southee a chance to keep his 100% record as captain in the format intact.
Injury Plagued New Zealand Look to Soldier On as Sri Lanka Hope to Capitalise
New Zealand may have sealed the three-match T20 series against Sri Lanka after winning the first two games, but were faced with a unique problem as only 10 players were fit and Hamish Rutherford was drafted in as an SOS to give Tim Southee a chance to keep his 100% record as captain in the format intact.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | September 4, 2019, 5:33 PM IST
Sri Lanka Sweat Over Mendis, Jayasuriya Fitness After Nasty Clash in 2nd T20
Cricketnext Staff | September 4, 2019, 4:28 PM IST
Losing Doesn't Matter as Long as Team Shows Character: Malinga
Cricketnext Staff | September 4, 2019, 12:03 AM IST
De Grandhomme, Bruce Help New Zealand Clinch T20 Series Against SL
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Sep, 2019
NZ v SLPallekele, Kandy
ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Test Test | Thu, 12 Sep, 2019
AUS v ENGThe Oval All Fixtures
Team Rankings