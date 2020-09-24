Injury Premier League: From R Ashwin to Ambati Rayudu, a Wrap of All Injuries in IPL 2020

Here's a wrap up of all the injuries in the IPL so far. We hope we don't have to add to this list in the future

The IPL 2020 is only five matches long, but it has already seen plenty of injuries. Blame it on the lockdown effect or anything else, some key players have struggled with injuries, some of them freak, already.

Here's a wrap up of all the injuries in the IPL so far. We hope we don't have to add to this list in the future!

Mitchell Marsh ruled out, Jason Holder replaces him

Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the IPL 2020 due to an injury he sustained in their first match over Royal Challengers Bangalore. West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder will replace him in the squad.

Marsh injured his ankle and had to walk off the field after bowling just four balls in the first innings of the game. He walked out to bat in a desperate situation for SRH at No. 10 and fell for a first-ball 0, trying for a big shot.

IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE |

It might not be a bad thing for SRH after all, as Holder is just the kind of player they need at the lower order at the moment.

Kane Williamson

Williamson pulled his quadriceps muscle while training ahead of their first match against RCB, David Warner said after their loss. While there's no update on his availability, SRH will hope he returns soon given the inexperience in their middle order.

Ambati Rayudu

Rayudu was the Man of the Match in CSK's first game over Mumbai Indians but missed the following match against Rajasthan Royals due to a hamstring niggle.

However while speaking to ANI, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said that there was no reason to worry as the batsman is recovering well and will need at most one more game to be back in the playing XI.

"Nothing to worry about. He has the hamstring injury, but will at worst miss one more game. But you never know, he might be fit in time for that game," he said.

CSK play DC next on September 25.

ALSO READ: Big Blow for RCB - This Key Player is Nursing an Injury, Will Miss a Game or Two

Dwayne Bravo

Bravo injured his knee ahead of the CPL final on September 10. He played that game but did not bowl. Bravo missed the first two games for CSK due to the injury. CSK coach Stephen Fleming had said after the game against MI that Bravo will miss a couple of games. Given Sam Curran's good show with the ball, CSK might rest him for another match or two.

R Ashwin

The DC offspinner had a dream start with the ball picking 2 wickets in his first over. However, it all nearly came down crashing as he injured his shoulder diving to stop the ball off his own bowling. Ashwin was in deep pain and was seen wearing a sling on his left shoulder.

I was in pain as I left the field last night, but the pain has settled down and the scan reports are pretty encouraging too. Thanks for all your love and support. 🙏 #IPL2020 — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) September 21, 2020

Since then, Ashwin has updated that the pain has settled and that the scans are encouraging. He has been active in his YouTube channel, where he's seen moving his arms freely. However, that is different from bowling in an IPL match. Shreyas Iyer had updated that Ashwin said he'd be ready for DC's next match, against CSK on Friday. It remains to be seen if DC will rush him early, especially given they won their first match.

Ishant Sharma

Ishant suffered from back spasms ahead of their opening match against KXIP and was ruled out of the game. It's unlikely that he will return for the time being, although there's no update on the severity of his injury.

Chris Morris

The RCB all-rounder was a surprise miss in the playing XI for their first match against SRH. However, it later emerged that Morris had suffered a side strain during training before the game.

“Hopefully, Chris will come into consideration for selection in a game or two, we will continue to monitor him,” RCB director of cricket Mike Hesson said.

Nathan Coulter-Nile

Coulter-Nile too has a side strain and missed both the games for Mumbai Indians. He's unlikely to return for the near future, especially considering James Pattinson has been doing well.