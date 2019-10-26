Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Injury Rules Australia’s Andrew Tye Out of Sri Lanka Series

Finch has been declared fit to lead the hosts after initially being a doubt due to a side strain.

Cricketnext Staff |October 26, 2019, 9:26 AM IST
Injury Rules Australia’s Andrew Tye Out of Sri Lanka Series

Ahead of their summer opening T20 against Sri Lanka, hosts Australia have been handed a big blow as fast bowler Andrew Tye has been ruled of the series due to an elbow injury.

Tye, a specialist in the T20 format for Aaron Finch’s side, could also miss the Pakistan series. Cricket Australia will name a replacement player in the coming days.

The Australians however are confident of naming a strong pace attack with Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Billy Stanlake and Kane Richardson at their disposal.

"(He did it) throwing, I think it was one of the first drills he did. He was a bit off balance and felt a bit of a pop in there," skipper Aaron Finch said on Tye.

Finch has been declared fit to lead the hosts after initially being a doubt due to a side strain.

"(I'm) all good, ready to go. I felt really good batting in particular," Finch confirmed.

"I was a bit worried about throwing yesterday, it wasn't the most comfortable the last couple of days in Perth. Getting here and batting yesterday, throwing a fair bit gave me some confidence. I'd say I'm 99 percent chance of playing tomorrow. Earlier in the week I was (in doubt). It didn't progress all that quickly, but the last three days I got full movement and full training today."

While Finch’s return is good news and Tye’s absence is not, Australia can also call upon the batting services of Ashton Turner who can’t bowl and has throwing limitations due to a shoulder injury.

"He's not bowling yet, batting no problem at all. His throwing is a bit more limited to inside the ring," Finch said. "That's something that's going to have to be monitored along the way with his rehab. The fact he can throw with some decent pace in the ring. I think yesterday was more with workload and not wanting to overdo it."

The first T20I will be played on Sunday (October 27) in Adelaide.

