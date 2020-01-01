Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

BBL, 2019/20 Match 18, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 01 January, 2020

1ST INN

Perth Scorchers *

84/3 (12.4)

Perth Scorchers
v/s
Brisbane Heat
Brisbane Heat

Toss won by Perth Scorchers (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

3rd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

03 Jan, 202005:00 IST

2nd Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Cape Town

03 Jan, 202014:00 IST

Match 1: OMA VS UAE

upcoming
OMA OMA
UAE UAE

Cape Town

05 Jan, 202011:30 IST

1st T20I: IND VS SL

upcoming
IND IND
SL SL

Guwahati BCS

05 Jan, 202019:00 IST

Injury Teaches Deepak Chahar to be Selective About Schedule

The bowler reckons trying to be match-fit ahead of this year's IPL, which is expected to start in late March, is a reasonable target.

Reuters |January 1, 2020, 2:04 PM IST
Injury Teaches Deepak Chahar to be Selective About Schedule

Indian swing bowler Deepak Chahar plans to be more selective about his playing schedule in the future after a stress fracture in the lower back became the price of relentlessly pushing himself.

Since his T20I debut in 2018 against England, Chahar has become a regular team pick in that format, impressing with his swing and death-overs mastery.

The 27-year-old had hoped to cement his place in the one-day squad before he was laid low by the injury, which will keep him out of action until April.

"The stress fracture in my back is mainly due to playing excess matches," Chahar told the Telegraph newspaper, adding he had been playing intensively for the past two years.

"So I have to be a bit selective now. Else, I won’t be able to survive."

Chahar, the top performing bowler in a single T20I innings, will miss the limited-overs home series against Sri Lanka, Australia and South Africa, as well as India's tour of New Zealand, in coming months.

The bowler reckons trying to be match-fit ahead of this year's IPL, which is expected to start in late March, is a reasonable target.

"My objective is to obviously keep performing better, but I will also be doing the required training and exercises to regain my lost pace. Since I was playing continuously, I had lost two-three kilometres of pace.

"As for the variations, I'll look to better my yorkers, which I think, are already better now than how they used to be. Working on leg-cutters too," Chahar said.

Deepak ChaharIndia Cricketiplipl 2020

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020

ENG v SA
Cape Town

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 05 Jan, 2020

UAE v OMA
Cape Town

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jan, 2020

SL v IND
Guwahati BCS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more