INM vs ASL Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Legends League Cricket 2022 match, January 24, 08:00 PM IST

INM vs ASL Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Legends League Cricket 2022 match between India Maharajas and Asia Lions: The Indian Maharajahs (INM) will be up against the Asia Lions (ASL) in the fourth match of the Legends Cricket League 2022 on Monday, January 24. The game will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground at 08:00 PM IST onwards. Both sides are enjoying a similar run in the inaugural T20 Championship as they have won and lost a match each from their two league games. This will be the second time the two teams face each other in the tournament, in the Maharajahs won the game six wickets. However, following the brilliant performance in the tournament opener, India lost their second game to World Giants by three wickets on Saturday. They couldn’t defend a hefty 209 run target, Imran Tahir’s 18-ball-50 run blitzkrieg did the damage for Maharajas.

On the other hand, the Lions’ after losing the tournament opener against Monday’s opponents. They won their second match by six wickets chasing down a massive target of 206 runs in their last game against World Giants. Playing on Monday, the Lions will hope to continue the momentum to topple India from the top place top spot. While India will be looking to get back to winning ways, making the upcoming contest a treat for the fans.

Ahead of the match between India Maharajas and Asia Lions; here is everything you need to know:

INM vs ASL Telecast

INM vs ASL match will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network in India.

INM vs ASL Live Streaming

The India Maharajas vs Asia Lions game will be streamed live on the SonyLIV app and website.

INM vs ASL Match Details

The India Maharajas vs Asia Lions contest will be played at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground at 08:00 PM IST on Monday, January 24.

INM vs ASL Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Naman Ojha

Vice-Captain: Tillakaratne Dilshan

Suggested Playing XI for INM vs ASL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Kamran Akmal, Naman Ojha

Batters: Mohammad Kaif, Subramaniam Badrinath, Misbah-ul-Haq, Upul Tharanga

All-rounders: Tillakaratne Dilshan, Mohammad Hafeez

Bowlers: Munaf Patel, Nuwan Kulasekara, Manpreet Gony

INM vs ASL Probable XIs:

Indian Maharaja: Naman Ojha (WK), Wasim Jaffer, Subramaniam Badrinath, Mohammad Kaif (C), Yusuf Pathan, Stuart Binny, Hemang Badani or Irfan Pathan, Venugopal Rao, RP Singh, Manpreet Gony, Munaf Patel

Asia Lions: Kamran Akmal (WK), Tillakaratne Dilshan, Upul Tharanga, Mohammad Hafeez, Asghar Afghan, Misbah-ul-Haq (C), Muthiah Muralidaran, Nuwan Kulasekara, Azhar Mahmood, Umar Gul, Chaminda Vaas

