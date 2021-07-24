Inside Jasprit Bumrah & Sanjana Ganesan’s Day Out in English countryside

Ahead of India's five-match Test series versus England, Jasprit Bumrah spent some quality time with wife Sanjana Ganesan. The couple was spotted soaking the sun cherishing beautiful moments around the United Kingdom. The lovebirds tied the knot in March 2021. After the conclusion of the three-day practice match versus County XI, Bumrah and Sanjana took an opportunity to roam around the countryside and shared pictures of their outing on Instagram. They walked around a meadow enjoying nature and greeting beautiful horses on the way. The speedster shared a post on Instagram and wrote, “Met a few cool studs with no opinions today.”

Sanjana’s ‘photo dump’ included some lovely snippets of the couple making memories together. They clicked each other’s photographs and had a great time showering a few horses with love.

After the World Test Championship (WTC) final, Team India was granted a three-week break. Bumrah and Sanjana attended sporting events around the world. They were seen at the Euro 2020 enjoying the Spain vs Italy semi-final at Wembley.

The WTC Final against New Zealand was disappointing for the team and Bumrah individually as well, as he went wicketless. Recently, Team India ended their three-day practice match versus County Select XI in Durham. The match concluded in a draw.

Speaking about Bumrah's run, he got a fair amount of game time and bowled 15 overs in the first innings. The 27-year-old returned with a total of 20 overs in the encounter but no long spells. The ace speedster managed a solitary wicket.

The first Test against England will take place on August 4 at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Bumrah is likely to be partnered with speedsters Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma.

