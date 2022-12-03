Inside Virat Kohli's Intense Practice Session Ahead of India vs Bangladesh Clash | See Photos

Virat Kohli is known for his work ethic and discipline. The star India batter never puts his guard down and likes to put in the hard yards in the nets before every game. The former India captain can be seen working hard in the nets in his latest social media post as well. Ahead of Sunday’s encounter with Bangladesh, Kohli dropped pictures from his intense net session on Twitter. The 34-year-old seems to be completely engrossed in honing his batting skills during team India’s practice session.

On the eve of the first ODI, Kohli’s latest tweet increased the buzz around the series.

The pictures went viral, garnering over 1 lakh views in less than a day. Fans rallied to the replies section and praised Kohli for his dedication towards the game. Several others dropped heart emojis under his tweet and professed their love for the prolific batter.

One fan wrote, “All I want to see is the domination of Virat Kohli in Test cricket again.”

Another fan tweeted, “All the best King Kohli for the series.”

Kohli went on a break after the T20 World Cup. He showed tremendous run-scoring prowess throughout the tournament and finished as the highest run-scorer. He scored 296 runs at a sensational average of 98.66 in the tournament. This included a match-winning 83 not out from 53 deliveries against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Now, Kohli will be aiming to extend his purple patch in the longer formats of the game as well. Kohli is arguably the greatest player of the ODI format and would want to get some runs under his belt in the run-up to the ODI World Cup at home next year.

“Everyone’s doing a good job in the field as well and it’s actually overall pretty simple in terms of our plans."

Skipper Rohit Sharma will be keen to register a series win in Bangladesh to get a morale boost after the T20 World Cup debacle. Rohit Sharma-led India were comprehensively beaten in the semi-final by England. Rohit’s tactics and his team selection have come under the scanner after that humiliating loss.

India is set to take on Bangladesh in the first of the three-match ODI series at the Sher-E- Bangla stadium in Dhaka. Following the ODIs, India will also be locking horns with Bangladesh in a two-match test series.

