Inspired To See "World Rally Around India" says Mohammed Azharuddin While Motivating Fans

India is currently in a crunch situation where the nation is battling with the second wave of Covid-19. The country is facing acute shortage of medical facilities. Aid has been coming in from many countries like– UAE, USA, UK, Ireland to fight against Covid-19.

With the lethal pandemic ravaging, Former India Cricket captain Mohammed Azharuddin took to social media to motivate people in these tough times. Azharuddin asked everyone to “come together as one” and also take necessary precautions.

Taking to Twitter, the former Indian skipper wrote, “It’s inspiring to see the world rally around India in these challenging times as we come together as one. Each of us can help by masking up and maintaining social distance. These are the weapons that will help counter the spread of the virus. #IndiaFightsBack #IndiaFightsCOVID19”.

India has recorded 3.23 lakh fresh Covid-19 cases and 2771 deaths in past 24 hours. With medical infrastructure falling short and shortage of medical oxygen the situation has become even more tough. United Kingdom medical supplies aid to India arrived on Tuesday. It includes 100 ventilators and 95 Oxygen concentrators.

A commendable approach has also been made by the KKR pacer Pat Cummins. He donated US$ 50,000 to PM Cares Fund for the purchase of oxygen supplies for hospitals.

