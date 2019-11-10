Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

BAN IN IND, 3 T20IS, 2019 3rd T20I, Vidarbha Cricket Association Ground, Nagpur, 10 November, 2019

2ND INN

India

174/5 (20.0)

India
v/s
Bangladesh
Bangladesh*

66/2 (9.1)

Bangladesh need 108 runs in 64 balls at 10.12 rpo

fixtures

All matches

3rd T20I: IND VS BAN

live
IND IND
BAN BAN

Nagpur VG

10 Nov, 201919:00 IST

3rd ODI: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Nagpur VG

11 Nov, 201914:00 IST

1st Test: IND VS BAN

upcoming
IND IND
BAN BAN

Indore HCS

14 Nov, 201909:30 IST

1st T20I: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Indore HCS

14 Nov, 201918:00 IST

International Bookie Held in KPL Match-fixing Scandal

An alleged international bookie was arrested on Sunday in connection with the Karnataka Premier League match fixing case, police said.

PTI |November 10, 2019, 9:09 PM IST
International Bookie Held in KPL Match-fixing Scandal

Bengaluru: An alleged international bookie was arrested on Sunday in connection with the Karnataka Premier League match fixing case, police said.

A resident of Haryana, Sayyam had fled to West Indies following which a look out circular was issued, they said.

As soon as Sayyam arrived in India on Saturday the Central Crime Branch sleuths nabbed him.

It is alleged that Sayyam had approached celebrity drummer Bhavesh Bafna to fix the match.

At the behest of Sayyam, Bafna had allegedly tried to bribe bowler Bhavesh Gulecha of Bellary Tuskers asking him to give 10 runs during his over of bowling, which the latter declined.

Later, Gulecha lodged a complaint with the police, based on which Bafna was arrested and a lookout circular was issued to nab Sayyam.

Bafna is now in the judicial custody, police said.

This is the seventh arrest in connection with the KPL match fixing scandal.

The KPL fixing came to limelight with the arrest of Ali Ashfaq Thara, who owned the Belagavi team.

On November 7, Bellary Tuskers captain C M Gautam and his teammate Abrar Qazi were arrested in connection with the KPL match-fixing scandal.

bookieKarnataka Premier LeaguekplKPL match fixing

Related stories

BCCI ACU Chief Wants State-run T20 Leagues to be Closely Scrutinised
Cricketnext Staff | November 9, 2019, 8:08 PM IST

BCCI ACU Chief Wants State-run T20 Leagues to be Closely Scrutinised

BCCI to Launch Independent Inquiry Into KPL Fixing Case
Cricketnext Staff | November 9, 2019, 10:47 AM IST

BCCI to Launch Independent Inquiry Into KPL Fixing Case

KSCA Suspends Belagavi Panthers Over KPL Match-fixing Scandal
Cricketnext Staff | November 7, 2019, 9:20 PM IST

KSCA Suspends Belagavi Panthers Over KPL Match-fixing Scandal

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Mon, 11 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Nagpur VG

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 14 Nov, 2019

BAN v IND
Indore HCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Thu, 14 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Indore HCS All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8149 272
2 Australia 6664 267
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 England 4958 261
5 India 8794 259
see more