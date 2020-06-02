The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has today announced the schedule and venues for the home Test series against West Indies, with all three games set to be played behind closed doors subject to government approval.
The first Test will begin on July 8 at Southampton, before the next two Tests will be played in Manchester, from July 16 and July 24 respectively. Subject to approval from the UK government, this will be the first international series post the COVID-19 induced break.
The ECB said in a release that West Indies squad will arrive on June 9 and travel to Manchester where they will be quarantined while they train.
Venues across England had to demonstrate key principles to create a bio-secure environment
The Edgbaston in Birmingham was selected as a contingency venue and will be used to stage additional training throughout July.
“Our main objective is to deliver a safe environment for all stakeholders including players, match officials, operational staff, essential venue staff, broadcasters and media," said ECB Director of Events, Steve Elworthy.
“We are in daily dialogue with Government and our medical team, who have been incredibly supportive during this period. These are our proposed dates and they remain subject to UK Government approval.
“We would like to thank Cricket West Indies for their co-operation and dedication in making this tour a reality, and we all look forward to the prospect of cricket returning in the coming weeks.”
West Indies have already got approval from their cricket board, and are set to send an extended squad of up to 25 players for the tour.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
International Cricket Set to Resume in July as ECB Announces Dates for West Indies Series
Subject to approval from the UK government, this will be the first international series post the COVID-19 induced break.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings