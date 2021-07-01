International Stars Continue to Pull out of The Hundred; Kane Williamson Adds to the List

A number of international stars have continued to pull out from ECB’s ambitious pet project ‘The Hundred.’ The tournament will be one of its kinds with each teams getting just hundred balls to bat. In this day and age where T20 Cricket is the craze, Hundred is expected to beat the shortest format with its own unique ways. It was abandoned after Covid struck last year, and even as the preparations are underway a number of international stars have already pulled out.

NZ skipper Kane Williamson became the latest addition as he withdrew from the tournament. Pakistan international Shaheen Afridi was next on the list who pulled out due to international commitments. Williamson, on the other hand, is nursing an injury. This issue had forced him to miss the initial part of IPL 2021. Finn Allen has been lined up as his replacement by his franchise Birmingham Phoenix, reports ESPN Cricinfo.

West Indies captain and one of the most popular T20 players Kieron Pollard will too be unavailable due to international commitments. ESPN Cricinfo reports that NZ opener Glenn Phillips has been lined up as his replacement. Meanwhile it is not all doom and gloom. South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi will be playing for Welsh Fire. The fast bowler, who has been roped in as a replacement to Jhye Richardson, will be available for five games before he joins the national squad for Ireland tour. Pakistan international Wahab Riaz has been lined up for Trent Rockets as a replacement for Aussie speedster Nathan Coulter-Nile. Riaz hasn’t played a T20 game since December.

Kagiso Rabada Withdraws from The Hundred, Lockie Ferguson Comes in

South African pace bowler Kagiso Rabada too could withdraw from The Hundred, to be organised by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and starting next month.

Australian cricketers David Warner and Marcus Stoinis have already pulled out of the tournament, which will run from July 21 to August 21.

The Hundred was expected to attract a number of stars from across the world. But with a packed schedule and the stress of living in bio-secure bubbles all the time, some big names have pulled out and more could follow suit.

Rabada, who took a five-wicket haul in the second innings of the first Test to guide South Africa to an innings and 63-run win against the West Indies, had signed for Manchester Originals.

