International Tiger Day 2021: Sachin Tendulkar Shares Throwback Video, Images of his Visit to Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar shared a throwback video of his visit to Tadoba-Andhari National Park in Chandrapur district of Maharashtra on the occasion of International Tiger Day, on Thursday. In the caption he wrote: “Always a treat to witness these magnificent big cats in the wild! We have to do all that it takes to protect them as the existence of our jungles depends on them.”

Early last year it was reported that he visited the Tadoba-Andhari wildlife reserve with family and friends. He was at Tadoba for two nights.

Observing International Tiger Day is significant because according to the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), there are only 3900 wild tigers present globally. The theme for this international day is - “Their Survival is in our hands”. Due to the outbreak of COVID-19, last year the celebration was held online. However, the event was observed with great enthusiasm worldwide.

Since India has around 70% of the global tiger population, it plays a vital role in the annual celebration. With Tiger reserves in place and thriving efforts by the Environment department, India has successfully doubled the tiger population ahead of the 2022 target.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had extended greetings to wildlife lovers on the occasion of International Tiger Day. In a series of tweets, accompanying photos, Modi emphasized on the “commitment to ensuring safe habitats for our tigers and nurturing tiger-friendly eco-systems.”

Modi tweeted: “On #InternationalTigerDay, greetings to wildlife lovers, especially those who are passionate about tiger conservation. Home to over 70% of the tiger population globally, we reiterate our commitment to ensuring safe habitats for our tigers and nurturing tiger-friendly eco-systems.”

International Tiger Day aims at spreading awareness about tigers and their conservation to ensure this species survival. Many of us are probably aware of the existence of a variety of tigers that are found all over the world, like Amur or Siberian Tiger, Bengal Tiger, Indochinese Tiger, Malayan Tigers, South China Tigers, Sumatran Tigers. However, the Caspian, Bali, Javan Tigers-these 3 are already extinct subspecies.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here