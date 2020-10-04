International Umpire From Afghanistan Killed in Suicide Blast

Bismillah Jan Shinwari was 36-years-old and stood in several international games.

International umpire from Afghanistan Bismillah Jan Shinwari died as a result of a suicide blast in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province.

Shinwari who was part of ICC's elite list of umpires stood in several international games and several domestic cricket matches.

According to the local media reports, at least 15 people were killed and 30 others were wounded in the car explosion near the district governor’s compound in Ghanikhil district in the eastern province of Nangarhar on Saturday afternoon.

The Nangarhar governor’s spokesperson confirmed the casualties and said some gunmen wanted to enter the district governor’s compound but were killed by security forces.