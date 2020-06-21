Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

From Harbhajan Singh to Virender Sehwag - India Cricketers Urge Everyone to Take Up Yoga

On the occasion of World Yoga day, cricketers came forward and spread the message of keeping fit. Off-spinner Harbhajan Singh posted a picture on Twitter, of him doing Yoga with his family. He captioned the picture, "Yoga is life".

June 21, 2020
Former India player Mohammad Kaif too posted a picture while doing Yoga. He wrote, "Fall in love with taking care of yourself. Mind. Body. Spirit."

Virender Sehwag, in his quirky way, urged people to take up Yoga. He posted a video, saying, "Thoda waqt bhale lagega, but Yoga Se Hi Hoga !"

Mandeep Singh, who has played T20Is for India, was also seen doing Yoga.

Meanwhile, in his message on the sixth International Day of Yoga, PM Narendra Modi said, due to the coronavirus pandemic the world is feeling the need for Yoga more than ever.

“If our immunity is strong, it is of great help in defeating this disease. For boosting immunity, there are several techniques in Yoga, various ‘asanas' are there,” he said.

Covid-19 specifically attacks our respiratory system which gets strengthened on doing 'Pranayama' or breathing exercise, Modi said.

“Yoga enhances our quest for a healthier planet. It has emerged as a force for unity and deepens the bonds of humanity. It does not discriminate. It goes beyond race, colour, gender, faith and nations. Anybody can embrace Yoga,” the prime minister said.

