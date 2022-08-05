Fans Concerned After Ravindra Jadeja Deletes Old Tweet Assuring "10 more" Years With CSK

Fans smell trouble brewing between Chennai Super Kings and Ravindra Jadeja after the all-rounder deleted his old tweet assuring his future with the franchise.

Jadeja, who was appointed as the skipper of the Chennai side replacing MS Dhoni, ahead of the Indian Premier League season this year, stepped down from the role mid-way due to poor results and a drop in his own performances.

CWG 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | IN-DEPTH | INDIA FOCUS | OFF THE FIELD | IN PHOTOS | MEDAL TALLY

While the franchise said that Jadeja stepped down from his role to focus on his own form, the all-rounder’s absence from the final four games of the season led to speculation of an internal feud. And Jadeja’s social media activities after the season have only fueled such speculation.

The all-rounder first deleted all his CSK-related Instagram posts and has now deleted a tweet that could be a hint at his future with the franchise.

The tweet from February this year, was in reply to the franchise’s post celebrating Jadeja’s 10-year stint with the team. “10 years of Super Jaddu,” tweeted CSK to which Jadeja had replied, “10 more to go.”

Soon after the word about Jadeja deleting the tweet spread on social media, fans were convinced that the all-rounder may already have played his last season at CSK.

Here are some of the posts shared by his fans on Twitter:

So its final now…!! Didn't wanted this but goodbye Jaddu. Grateful for all your contributions @imjadeja pic.twitter.com/eHElm1N3TK — V X N S H (@ffsvxnsh) August 2, 2022

Ok now i am convinced and accept the reality. Thank you Jadeja for your service in CSK. See you in another franchise (please don't join MI or RCB) pic.twitter.com/B7DQ2w54t6 — Thala Dhoni (@mr_kaushu_10) August 2, 2022

Players matter too! If rumours are true and jadeja wants to leave csk i respect that. Most csk fans will abuse u but some of us know that ur a human and not some commodity. Csk didn't make u, u made urself through hardwork. U deserve respect and thank u for the great moments! pic.twitter.com/yv7JSmCbrN — Abs in progress (@Absshake7) August 3, 2022

Social media was also abuzz with speculation that the all-rounder might be signed by his home franchise Gujarat in the mini auction for the next season.

If rumours are true of Jadeja leaving CSK if he comes to auction… I can expect RCB to get rid of Faf and Anuj and might seriously bid for Jadeja…RCB one slot to fill is 5, Jadeja being experienced and lefty… But I still doubt CSK will leave Jadeja. — Sai (@akakrcb6) August 4, 2022

Chennai, despite a mid-season captaincy change, failed to make it to the top half of the IPL points table. With just four victories from their 14 games, Chennai finished in the second last position on the points table.

ALSO READ: 15 Australian Players Offered AUD 700,000 to Ditch Big Bash League and Play in UAE League

Jadeja played his last game in the Yellow in IPL 2022 on May 4 after which he was kept out of the playing eleven. The all-rounder returned to cricket action almost two months later in the rescheduled fifth and final Test of the series against England, where he scored a century.

Jadeja is presently part of India’s T20 squad for the West Indies tour. After the initial three matches in the Caribbean islands, the sides will now move to the USA where the remaining matches will be played. India, with a 2-1 lead in the series, will be eager to seal the contest when they face the West Indies for the fourth T20I at Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium in Florida.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here