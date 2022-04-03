INTERVIEW: ‘I Can’t be a Kieron Pollard or a DJ Bravo I can only be Odean Smith’

It wasn’t a surprise when West Indies all-rounder Odean Smith bagged a deal worth INR 6 crore from Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auctions back in February. Before going under the hammer, he had impressed one and all with his capabilities in the bilateral series on Indian soil. And on his debut game for the franchise against Royal Challengers Bangalore, he justified his purchase with a mighty knock – 25 not out off 8 deliveries – and was adjudged the Player of the game.

In a conversation with News18 Cricketnext, Smith spoke in length about his vision for the gentlemen’s game and his time at the PBKS camp.

Here’re the excerpts of the interview:

It’s sort of a dream debut for you in the first game? How would you describe that feeling?

It’s a good feeling. I was happy that I contributed to that first win for my team. Personally, I have a lot of stuff to work on (he was expensive in his four-overs) in terms of my bowling as I consider myself as a bowling all-rounder. The sole purpose of everyone in the team was to win the first game and we did that.

The West Indians have earned a big reputation as all-rounders in this league whether it is Kieron Pollard or Dwayne Bravo You are being seen as someone to take that Caribbean legacy forward in the IPL?

Well, you know I can’t be a Pollard or a Bravo I can only be Odean Smith. So, I will try to give my best and let’s see how far it takes me.

Does that kind of tagging put you under pressure? Those are indeed big shoes to fill in for anyone.

As I just said that I am not really trying to fill any shoes. What I am trying is to do is that I can only be myself. I have no added pressure. I have a role to play in this Punjab team and I am going to play that role to the best of my ability and there is no pressure whatsoever on me.

If you were to describe yourself? Will you call yourself a bowling all-rounder or a batting all-rounder?

I would like to think that the T20 format is a batter’s game so it’s more difficult being a bowling all-rounder. But I am always up for the challenges. Ever since I started playing cricket, I did a lot of work on my bowling as batting came naturally to me. I didn’t do much work on my batting. To be honest, it is more difficult being a bowling all-rounder. But I have worked harder on my game. I am always up for the challenge as I consider myself as a bowling all-rounder.

Do you have any particular hero- as an all-rounder from West Indies or non-West Indian when you were growing up?

I would like to think that Andre Russel has been my inspiration in terms of being an all-rounder. We are similar in terms of our roles which is bowling fast and then coming at the back end while batting, hitting a few balls. So, he has been a major inspiration for me.

Tell us something about your interactions with the head coach Anil Kumble.

Anil has been very good, to be honest. Had a lot of conversations. He is a very wise man. He is one of those coaches who doesn’t try to change too many things. He helps me with whatever I have. I would like to be a better version of myself. He has given me a lot of kind words. So far, my interaction has been great. He is somebody I am very comfortable with.

This time Punjab’s batting is being seen as the most formidable and it did live up to expectation in the first match. How difficult or easy will it be to sustain this?

I think guys have the belief. No total is too much to chase for us in this competition. Once guys have got the belief, we think we can always get over the line.

How do you look at your team’s own batting order from a bowler’s point of view? A bowler can be scared when he sees that kind of powerful line-up?

Definitely yes! We have a very good batting line-up. But you still have to go there and execute the plan in every match. If you can’t execute the plan, it means nothing on a day.

Is Shikhar Dhawan a bit like Caribbean people because of his easy-going persona?

Shikhar is a very fun guy. You can expect always to have a laugh from someone like Shikhar when he is around. He is always showing some funny stuff. There is never a dull moment in the dressing room. I am enjoying myself a lot with these guys.

What are your early impressions of Mayank Agarwal, the captain?

Mayank is a very good captain. He is a very calm person under pressure. Something I would like to take from him as a person. He is a very good leader also.

You have played in different leagues but how IPL is different?

Well, you know growing up I always watched the IPL. It has been a dream to be here. I have done a lot of work for that and I am grateful to play in this tournament.

Finally, any Indian player you have admired most and would like to meet Anyone from past of present?

I think that player would be Rohit Sharma. He is one of those players with (amazing)batting speed. He is a very aggressive nature and I would like to take that (aspect of his batting) in my game also. I like watching him. I haven’t really interacted with him as yet but hopefully soon I will be doing that.

