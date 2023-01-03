Interview Questions For Selectors: Rohit Sharma's Successor, Rishabh Pant's Replacement, ODI WC Team Combination And More

The Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC), led by Ashok Malhotra, on Monday conducted one-on-one interviews with several applicants for BCCI’s selection committee. The focus of their queries circled around the succession plan once Rohit Sharma gives up captaincy and the upcoming ODI World Cup which India will host later this year.

According to news agency PTI, CAC enquired the candidates about the next set of spinners and were given a few names to give their opinions on their Test future.

Along with that, the candidates were also asked who they think could be fill into the role of wicketkeeper-batter for the Australia Test series in the absence of Rishabh Pant who is currently undergoing treatment following a car accident.

The questions included

What should be a three-year leadership plan across formats once Rohit Sharma’s captaincy tenure ends?

What is the pool of Gen-Next spinners that we have across formats?

Is any 2022 U-19 World Cup-winning player ready to be upgraded to the highest level?

Can there be any other option apart from KS Bharath, who could be tried as Test keeper in Rishabh Pant’s absence?

Meanwhile, as per the report, the next selection committee will be given a one-year contract. “This time, it will be a one-year contract with focus on World Cup," the source said.

CAC also asked the candidates about their ideal combination for the ODI World Cup. “There were questions asked about what kind of a combination could be termed proper with regards to blend of juniors and seniors going into the World Cup?," a source said.

The BCCI had last November invited applications for the selection committee last year without officially sacking the incumbent led by Chetan Sharma. However, as per various media reports, Chetan could be retained as the chairman as could be his colleague Harvinder Singh.

“Chetan is favourite and Harvinder also appeared for the interview. So North and Central Zone may be taken care of. Junior chairman of selectors S Sharath was also asked by BCCI brass to apply. He is best equipped about supply chain of talent from pathways cricket," a senior BCCI source was quoted as saying.

