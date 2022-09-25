'Invent a Game, Forget Its Rules': Virender Sehwag, Wasim Jaffer, Amit Mishra Lash Out at England, Back Deepti Sharma

Former India cricketers have come out in support of Deepti Sharma after her run out of England’s Charlotte Dean for backing up too far at the non-striker’s end during the third ODI on Saturday. Dean, who was batting on 47, was the last England batter to be dismissed, as India registered a 16-run win.

Also Read: Jhulan First Cricketer to Bowl 10,000 Deliveries in Women’s ODI History

As soon as Deepti effected the dismissal, the on-field umpire went upstairs and the TV umpire adjudged it as out. The decision left Dean in tears and England cricketers, who were watching the proceedings from the Lord’s gallery, looked surprised.

Soon the likes of Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Sam Billings and others started sharing there displeasure known on Twitter.

Also Read: Learn from MS Dhoni on How to Avoid Being Run-out at Non-striker’s End – Watch Video

However, Virender Sehwag blasted England for being ‘poor losers’ and sharing the rule that allows a bowler to effect a run out without releasing the ball should he/she spot the non-striker backing up too far.

“Funny to see so many English guys being poor losers,” Sehwag wrote.

Funny to see so many English guys being poor losers. #Runout . pic.twitter.com/OJOibK6iBZ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 24, 2022

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer who often shares his witty takes on cricketing events, made a simple explanation of the rule for those criticising Indian team for the run out.

“It’s actually quite simple. Ball comes into play when bowler starts run up. From that moment on as a batter or non striker you’ve to keep your eyes on the ball, if you’re a bit careless, opposition will get you out. And you can get out at either ends,” Jaffer tweeted.

Legspinner Amit Mishra reminded a broadcaster of how England benefitted from a controversial decision in the final of the 2019 ODI World Cup that eventually proved decisive.

“Lol really? Using a rule to their favour is still better than winning a world cup through series of wrong umpiring decisions,” wrote Mishra.

Lol really? Using a rule to their favour is still better than winning a world cup through series of wrong umpiring decisions. https://t.co/5MSRdXSYVb — Amit Mishra (@MishiAmit) September 24, 2022

However, not every English cricketer was angry.

England opener Alex Hales wrote, “It shouldn’t be difficult for the non striker to stay in their crease til the ball has left the hand…”, in reply to countryman Sam Billings saying the act is unacceptable and ‘just not cricket…’

It’s actually quite simple. Ball comes into play when bowler starts run up. From that moment on as a batter or non striker you’ve to keep your eyes on the ball, if you’re a bit careless, opposition will get you out. And you can get out at either ends. #ENGvIND — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 24, 2022

During a post-match presentation, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur defended her teammate saying she didn’t break any rules. “It’s part of the game I don’t think we have done something new. It shows your awareness, what batters are doing. I will back my players, she hasn’t done something outside the rules,” Kaur said.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here