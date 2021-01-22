Inzamam-ul-Haq Highlights Ravi Shastri's Role in India's Historic Triumph

In the wake of the memorable series win in Australia, Inzamam-ul-Haq took to his YoutTube channel to recognise the man behind India’s winning streak.

Inzamam-ul-Haq has acknowledged the role of Team India head coach Ravi Shastri in winning the Test series against Australia Down Under. The former Pakistan skipper feels Shastri was a huge inspirational force which proved to be a huge benefit for the team. He pointed out that Shastri deserves equal credit for the victory and heaped praises on his eye for talent.

A young and inexperienced Indian team fought against all odds and managed to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. They beat the Aussies by 3 wickets in the third Test in Brisbane to clinch the four-match series 2-1. While it was a first win for India at The Gabba, it was the first loss of the kangaroos at the venue in 32 years.

In the wake of the memorable series win in Australia, Inzamam-ul-Haq took to his YoutTube channel to recognise the man behind India’s winning streak. The Pakistani cricket coach stated that one particular factor which people are not mentioning while talking about the epic victory is Ravi Shastri. He said Shastri has imparted experience which was precious for the players. Inzamam also talked about Shastri’s achievements as a cricketer. He stated that the 58-year-old was a great player of his time and a terrific all-rounder.

Inzamam feels that it was the tough campaigner’s presence and sense of game that helped the side to bounce back after getting all out for 36 in the Adelaide Test. The 50-year-old former Pakistani cricketer recalled when Shastri used to do commentary. He said one could figure out how much knowledge Shastri had of the game by the kind of things he used to say. Finally, Inzamam mentioned that despite the Adelaide debacle, it was evident that Shastri ensured that the young side pulled up its socks and was battle ready.

Post the series victory, Shastri himself said that the win would go down in the history of the game as one of the greatest comeback stories. How the team fought and eventually triumphed despite missing several key players throughout the series and getting hammered in Adelaide will be something the world will not forget.