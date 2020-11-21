Inzamam-Ul-Haq Opens up on Sourav Ganguly's Controversial Dismissal in 1999 Chennai Test

Former Pakistani cricketer Inzamam-Ul-Haq opened up on the controversial dismissal of Sourav Ganguly in the Chennai Test in 1991. Talking to Ravichandran Ashwin on his YouTube show DRS With Ash, Inzamam admitted that the catch was indeed doubtful. He recalled the incident when Ashwin asked him to throw light on the much hyped incident.

“In that Chennai match, Sourav Ganguly hit a drive; the ball went to the silly point where Moin Khan claimed the catch. Till date we don’t know if it was out or not out. The cameras were not that good in those days. Tell us the truth, whether it was out,” Ashwin enquired.

Inzamam said that there were two people involved in the event, Azhar Mehmood and Moin Khan. He said the ball first hit Mehmood, after which Moin caught it. He added that he can’t clearly tell about it since Azhar was not playing that Test match. He was substituted in the second innings in Inzamam’s place.

Ashwin recalled the crowd yelling, “Umpire down down,” following the controversial decision.

Watch the interaction here:

During the conversation, Inzamam also praised MS Dhoni. The duo were discussing the match finishing abilities of former Pakistani cricketer Javed Miandad, when Inzamam recalled Dhoni’s famous knock in the 2011 World Cup final.

“The way Dhoni came in to bat at No 4 in the World Cup 2011, he had self-belief that he can deliver when it was required. I respect these kinds of players. They are the true sportsmen,” asserted Inzamam.

Inzamam also talked about what he believes to be the most impressive innings of master blaster Sachin Tendulkar. It was in the 2003 World Cup when Pakistan set a difficult target of 274 for India to chase. “I had seen Sachin play for many years, but I had never seen him play that good. The way he played against our fast bowlers in those conditions!” said Inzamam. India won the match, thanks to Sachin’s 98-run knock.