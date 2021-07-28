Inzamam-ul-Haq Slams PCB, CWI for Revising T20I Series; Urges ICC to Intervene

Former Pakistan cricketer Inzamam-Ul-Haq slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and Cricket West Indies (CWI) for revising the T20I series and cancelling the fifth T20I. The first T20I between West Indies and Pakistan will be played on July 28. The former batsman was left outraged when PCB accepted CWI’s proposal to cancel the last match of the five-match T20I series. The decision to cancel the match was due to COVID-19 positive cases found in the home camp after the recently concluded West Indies vs Australia limited-overs series. Because of the 2nd ODI between West Indies and Australia being postponed after a positive case was found, the timing saw the WI vs PAK 1st T20I being postponed and the fifth T20I being struck off.

Inzamam was unhappy with the decision that was taken by the two cricket boards. In Pakistan’s tour of West Indies, the two nations were scheduled to play 5 T20Is and 2 Tests but that hasnow become four T20Is, with the first match of the series being played on Wednesday.

Taking to his YouTube channel, Inzamam stated that if a match had to be cancelled, it should have been from the WI vs AUS series. The former swashbuckler felt that there is a nine-day gap between the last T20I and the 1st Test and could have made use of the gap to play the fifth match.

Inzamam also urged the International Cricket Council (ICC) to look into the matter. The former cricketer agreed to one Test being scrapped off and playing five T20Is as the T20 World Cup is around the corner.

West Indies has had an engaging summer so far with the Australia series,as the hosts won the five-match T20I series 4-1, but the visitors managed to clinch the three-match ODI series 2-1. The second ODI between the two sides was suspended due to COVID-19 cases, however, on the agreement, the two sides played the second ODI on July 24. Due to the postponement of the 2nd ODI, the T20I series between West Indies and Pakistan was rescheduled, which saw the fifth T20I being scrapped off and the first T20I being postponed from its original date.

