Inzamam-Ul-Haq Slams PCB's 'Bad Attitude' Towards Players' Health

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board and its medical staff for their attitude towards looking after the players' health.
Nine of the 29-man squad that Pakistan have chosen for the tour of England in late July have tested positive for coronavirus along with one member of the support staff.
"The players who have tested positive would have thought that PCB is not supporting them at this difficult time," said Inzamam on his YouTube channel. "My sources have told me that the PCB's medical staff did not attend calls of these players during the past couple of days, which is a really bad attitude.
"I would request the PCB to properly look after these players because if you don't then incidents, like Hafeez getting himself tested privately, will happen," he added.
On Wednesday, Mohammad Hafeez had taken to social media, declaring that he is coronavirus negative.
ALSO READ: Hafeez Reprimanded for Breaking Covid-19 Testing Protocol, PCB to Conduct Tests Again
While as per PCB reports, he was amongst the 10 players, who had tested positive for the virus.
The board's CEO Wasim Khan spoke to Hafeez on the matter. The latter was told that he should have consulted the PCB before taking any such step.
Also now that Hafeez has tested negative, the PCB has decided to test the 29 players in question once again.
Pakistan squad is scheduled to leave for Manchester on June 28 after which they will reach Derbyshire for their mandatory 14-day quarantine.
The 50-year-old Inzamam also said that the board should let players self-isolate at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore instead of asking them to do so at their homes.
"PCB should have kept these players [who tested positive] at the NCA, because there is enough space there, rather than telling them to self-isolate at their homes. They are our players and we need to look after them so that they can fully recover," he said.
(With IANS inputs)
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Inzamam-Ul-Haq Slams PCB's 'Bad Attitude' Towards Players' Health
Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board and its medical staff for their attitude towards looking after the players' health.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGRose Bowl, Southampton
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020
WI v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020
PAK v ENGLord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings