Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

FINNISH PREMIER LEAGUE, 2020 Match 19, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 26 June, 2020

1ST INN

Helsinki Cricket Club *

45/3 (8.5)

Helsinki Cricket Club
v/s
SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti
SKK Stadin ja Keravan Kriketti

Helsinki Cricket Club elected to bat
Live

ECS ST GALLEN, 2020 Final, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 26 June, 2020

1ST INN

Zurich Nomads CC *

84/4 (7.1)

Zurich Nomads CC
v/s
Olten CC
Olten CC

Zurich Nomads CC elected to bat

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

Inzamam-Ul-Haq Slams PCB's 'Bad Attitude' Towards Players' Health

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board and its medical staff for their attitude towards looking after the players' health.

Cricketnext Staff |June 26, 2020, 7:51 PM IST
Inzamam-Ul-Haq Slams PCB's 'Bad Attitude' Towards Players' Health

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq slammed the Pakistan Cricket Board and its medical staff for their attitude towards looking after the players' health.

Nine of the 29-man squad that Pakistan have chosen for the tour of England in late July have tested positive for coronavirus along with one member of the support staff.

"The players who have tested positive would have thought that PCB is not supporting them at this difficult time," said Inzamam on his YouTube channel. "My sources have told me that the PCB's medical staff did not attend calls of these players during the past couple of days, which is a really bad attitude.

"I would request the PCB to properly look after these players because if you don't then incidents, like Hafeez getting himself tested privately, will happen," he added.

On Wednesday, Mohammad Hafeez had taken to social media, declaring that he is coronavirus negative.

ALSO READ: Hafeez Reprimanded for Breaking Covid-19 Testing Protocol, PCB to Conduct Tests Again 

While as per PCB reports, he was amongst the 10 players, who had tested positive for the virus.

The board's CEO Wasim Khan spoke to Hafeez on the matter. The latter was told that he should have consulted the PCB before taking any such step.

Also now that Hafeez has tested negative, the PCB has decided to test the 29 players in question once again.

Pakistan squad is scheduled to leave for Manchester on June 28 after which they will reach Derbyshire for their mandatory 14-day quarantine.

The 50-year-old Inzamam also said that the board should let players self-isolate at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore instead of asking them to do so at their homes.

"PCB should have kept these players [who tested positive] at the NCA, because there is enough space there, rather than telling them to self-isolate at their homes. They are our players and we need to look after them so that they can fully recover," he said.

(With IANS inputs)

inzamam ul haqpakistanpakistan cricketpcb

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more