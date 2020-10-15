- Match 30 - 14 Oct, WedMatch Ended161/7(20.0) RR 8.05
DEL
RAJ148/8(20.0) RR 8.05
Delhi beat Rajasthan by 13 runs
- Match 29 - 13 Oct, TueMatch Ended167/6(20.0) RR 8.35
CHE
HYD147/8(20.0) RR 8.35
Chennai beat Hyderabad by 20 runs
- Match 32 - 16 Oct, FriUp Next
MI
KKR
19:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- Match 33 - 17 Oct, SatUp Next
RR
RCB
15:30 IST - Dubai
IP 2020: Another Goof-up by Google, Search Results Show Sara Tendulkar as Shubman Gill's Wife
The rumour about Sara dating Shubman emerged after the former shared a story on her Instagram page that showed Gill fielding during KKR’s opening match of the season.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: October 15, 2020, 8:58 PM IST
Another day, another faux pas by Google. Just days after the story of how the google search results were showing Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma as Afghan legspinner Rashid Khan’s wife went viral, now, the search result of 'Shubman Gill wife' shows the name of Sara Tendulkar, daughter of Sachin Tendulkar.
The gaffe seems to be a result of the rumours that Gill, who is currently playing for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2020, is dating Sara.
IPL 2020 ORANGE CAP | IPL 2020 PURPLE CAP
The rumour about Sara dating Shubman emerged after the former shared a story on her Instagram page that showed Gill fielding during KKR’s opening match of the season. And the screengrab was accompanied by a bunch of heart emojis too.
Also, when recently Gill had posted a picture of his car on Instagram, Sara commented with a black heart emoji as she congratulated the cricketer. The comment got the attention of India all-rounder Hardik Pandya.
IPL 2020 FULL COVERAGE | IPL 2020 SCHEDULE | IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE
Why is this happening?
The answer lies in the fact that the search engine is dependent upon automated systems what will be an apt snippet to highlight a search query (here it being Shubman Gill wife).
In the case of Rashid and Anushka, an old story may have played a role. During an interaction with fans on Instagram in 2018, Rashid said that Anushka Sharma and Preity Zinta are his favourite Bollywood actresses.
ALSO READ | IPL 2020: 'RCB Means a Lot, Not Many Understand the Emotion' - Virat Kohli on 200-Match Milestone
Following that, several websites picked up the interaction with the Anushka angle and that may have messed up with the search engine’s algorithm.
To reduce manual effort, google relies on data from numerous sources and it’s free from any human intervention.
Meanwhile, Gill has been the top-scoring batsman for the Knight Riders, scoring 254 runs in 7 matches at an average of 42.33. He already has two fifties to his name in this campaign.
Recent Matches
-
DEL vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 3014 Oct, 2020 DubaiDelhi beat Rajasthan by 13 runs
-
CHE vs HYD, IPL, 2020, Match 2913 Oct, 2020 DubaiChennai beat Hyderabad by 20 runs
-
BLR vs KOL, IPL, 2020, Match 2812 Oct, 2020 SharjahBangalore beat Kolkata by 82 runs
-
DEL vs MUM, IPL, 2020, Match 2711 Oct, 2020 Abu DhabiMumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
-
HYD vs RAJ, IPL, 2020, Match 2611 Oct, 2020 DubaiRajasthan beat Hyderabad by 5 wickets
All Recent Matches