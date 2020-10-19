IPL 2020 MI vs KXIP - WATCH: Mayank Agarwal's Superhuman Save that Sealed the Super-over Win For KXIP; Twitter Hails the Effort

With Chris Jordan bowling to Kieron Pollard, the big West India dug out a low yorker and flat-batted it to deep midwicket and the ball certainly looked to going over the boundary line, but Agarwal timed his jump to perfection, caught the ball and threw it inside the line before falling over the boundary line and keeping MI to just 11.

Athletic fielding on the boundary ropes has become such a common sight in IPL with players managing to save some certain sixes and on Sunday's Super-over madness, Mayank Agarwal pulled of a stunning effort to keep Mumbai Indians to just 11 runs in the second Super-over. KXIP chased down the target with Agarwal in the middle and that save in hindsight, proved a crucial one in the context of the game.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

Chris Gayle then hit the first ball bowled by Trent Boult for a six before Mayank Agarwal cracked successive fours as KXIP notched up an incredible win to keep their IPL play-off hopes alive. This was after Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Nicholas Pooran and KL Rahul in the first Super Over to leave MI with a six-run target.

However, Mohammed Shami bowled an equally incredible over as KXIP defended the five runs to take the match to a second Super Over. Earlier, Rahul smashed a scintillating 51-ball 77 to take KXIP on the brink of a successful chase but team-mates Deepak Hooda and Jordan could only level the scores at 176 for six in the stipulated 20 overs. Bumrah (3/24) snared three crucial wickets during the regulation 20 overs after opener Quinton de Kock (53 off 43) hit his fourth half-century of the season to restrict KXIP.

Here's how the fans reacted to the effort:

No he is not sitting on the hoarding... This is #MayankAgarwal in the air saving those runs ! Unbelievable still ! 🔥#IPL2020 #KXIPvsMI #MIvsKXIP #SuperOver pic.twitter.com/LPiVofBXXI — GEETIKA ❤️ Jersey No 7 (@Geetikatuli) October 18, 2020

Mayank Agarwal you absolute gun. What a save, this could've easily gone for SIX, but look at those efforts from Agarwal pic.twitter.com/g98CQc4Pgi — D A D U (@srikarvishal) October 18, 2020

What a Save MAYANK AGARWAL 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/02mA3e8k6b — ANKIT (@Ankitaker2) October 18, 2020

Me after Mayank Agarwal's effort on the boundary line #MIvKXIP pic.twitter.com/lpNmqpRRST — D (@dpak_bisht) October 18, 2020

WATCH: Mayank Agarwal's Superhuman Save that Sealed the Super-over Win For KXIP; Twitter Hails the Effort