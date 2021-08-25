IPL 2021: Rajasthan Royals Sign Tabraiz Shamsi as Replacement Player, Andrew Tye Pulls Out

South Africa’s left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi has been signed by Rajasthan Royals for the remainder of the IPL 2021 season in UAE. Shamsi, 31, is currently the No. 1 ranked bowler in ICC T20I ratings. He is the second replacement player for the franchise.

Shamsi has picked up 45 wickets in 39 T20Is, along with 32 wickets in 27 ODIs. He has played four IPL matches, for Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2016, picking up 3 wickets.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals announced that Andrew Tye won’t be available for the remainder of the IPL season.

“It is with great regret that I have to pull out of the remainder of the IPL 2021 with the Rajasthan Royals. It has been a long year for me which has kept me away from home for a lengthy period, and the disappointment of not making it to the World Cup squad has added to the dismay. Therefore, keeping my best interests in mind, I had to make this tough decision of staying at home and preparing myself mentally and physically for next year’s T20 World Cup. I am gutted that I won’t be able to rejoin the Royals family this year, but like all the fans out there, I will be cheering the team on."

Recently, Jos Buttler pulled out of IPL 2021, and RR announced Glenn Phillips as replacement.

“New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips… will be joining the Royals squad for the remainder of IPL 2021 to be held in the UAE from 19th September 2021. The right-handed wicketkeeper-batsman from Auckland is currently part of Barbados Royals franchise in the CPL," RR had said.

“[The] 24-year-old Phillips represents Auckland in New Zealand’s domestic cricket, and made his international debut for New Zealand during a bilateral T20I series against South Africa in 2017. The top-order batsman has 506 runs to his name in 25 T20Is with a strike rate of 149.70, and has also been involved in various cricket leagues around the world, most recently in The Hundred and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL)," said RR further.

