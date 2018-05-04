Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
Indian T20 Carnival Associate Sponsors

IPL 2018: AB de Villiers Declared Fit, de Kock to Miss CSK Clash

PTI | Updated: May 4, 2018, 6:14 PM IST
IPL 2018: AB de Villiers Declared Fit, de Kock to Miss CSK Clash

AB De Villiers . (BCCI Image)

Pune: Royal Challengers Bangalore head coach Daniel Vettori said their star player AB de Villiers is fit for Saturday's IPL game against Chennai Super Kings.

However, de Villiers' compatriot Quinton De Kock has flown back home to attend a wedding. The RCB batting mainstay had missed last the two games due to viral fever.

"AB is fit. Quinton is away from this game. He has returned home for a wedding. He's unavailable for this match. Easy decision for us to make," Vettori told reporters here on the eve of the match.

The former Kiwi spinner also praised compatriot Colin De Grandhomme for the superb finish against Mumbai Indians when he hammered three sixes in the final over.

"Colin (De Grandhomme) did a great job in the last game. I think the 20-odd runs he scored was the reason why we won the game. Really satisfied with how Colin has come into the team.

"Mandeep (Singh) has been consistent. Finishing plays a part when you don't do well at the top. We have done well at the top with the experienced four batsmen generally batting well," said Vettori when asked whether finishing was a concern.

The head coach also expressed satisfaction with the way RCB bowled in their 14-run win against Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru.

"I think we got our combination right. (Tim) Southee has been exceptional, (Mohammad) Siraj has been improving and (Yuzvendra) Chahal and Umesh (Yadav) are tight as ever," the RCB head coach said.

Vettori maintained that execution with the ball will be a defining factor in the game on Saturday.

Also Watch

AB de Villierschennai super kings vs royal challengers bangalorecsk vs rcbIPL 2018Royal Challenegers Bangalore
First Published: May 4, 2018, 6:14 PM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 3499 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3511 98
FULL Ranking