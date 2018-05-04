IPL 2018: AB de Villiers Declared Fit, de Kock to Miss CSK Clash

However, de Villiers' compatriot Quinton De Kock has flown back home to attend a wedding. The RCB batting mainstay had missed last the two games due to viral fever.
"AB is fit. Quinton is away from this game. He has returned home for a wedding. He's unavailable for this match. Easy decision for us to make," Vettori told reporters here on the eve of the match.
The former Kiwi spinner also praised compatriot Colin De Grandhomme for the superb finish against Mumbai Indians when he hammered three sixes in the final over.
"Colin (De Grandhomme) did a great job in the last game. I think the 20-odd runs he scored was the reason why we won the game. Really satisfied with how Colin has come into the team.
"Mandeep (Singh) has been consistent. Finishing plays a part when you don't do well at the top. We have done well at the top with the experienced four batsmen generally batting well," said Vettori when asked whether finishing was a concern.
The head coach also expressed satisfaction with the way RCB bowled in their 14-run win against Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru.
"I think we got our combination right. (Tim) Southee has been exceptional, (Mohammad) Siraj has been improving and (Yuzvendra) Chahal and Umesh (Yadav) are tight as ever," the RCB head coach said.
Vettori maintained that execution with the ball will be a defining factor in the game on Saturday.
Also Watch
-
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
-
Friday 04 May , 2018
Huawei P20 Pro Review: Huawei Nails it With The Triple Camera
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
World in Flux: The Pakistan Media Blackout of the Pashtun Long March
-
Thursday 03 May , 2018
Watch Now: Rajkummar Rao, Director Hansal Mehta On Six Packs, Portraying Omar Sheikh and Omerta
-
Wednesday 02 May , 2018
Watch: Siddaramaiah Vs Modi Battle Heats up in Karnataka's Last Phase of Campaigning
Article 377 : 'The Lalit' Scion Keshav Suri Speaks About Life as a Gay Man and Why 377 Needs to Go
AB de Villierschennai super kings vs royal challengers bangalorecsk vs rcbIPL 2018Royal Challenegers Bangalore
First Published: May 4, 2018, 6:14 PM IST