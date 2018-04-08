IPL 2018: AB De Villiers Goes Past Kohli and Warner to Rank Third in List of Most Sixes

During the third match of IPL 2018, between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders, de Villiers wreck havoc on opposition bowlers as he smashed them all round the park. In his innings of 44 from 23 balls, he struck a whopping five sixes to go with a four. With this effort de Villiers became the third-highest six-hitter in IPL history. He now has 161 sixes in the tournament, as he surpassed David Warner, who has 160 sixes to his name. The list is topped by West Indian Chris Gayle—265 sixes.
Earlier, during the first match of the day between Kings XI Punjab and Delhi Daredevils, the former scripted a comfortable 6-wicket win in Mohali. After being set a target of 167, Punjab's KL Rahul got his team to a blistering start as he smashed fastest fifty in IPL history, in just 14 balls. When Rahul was batting Punjab was cruising at 52/0 in three overs, with the other opener—Mayank Agarwal batting at 2. The right-hander eventually got out at 51 after hitting six fours and four sixes.
Punjab got home with seven balls to spare. For Delhi, their skipper Gautam Gambhir top-scored with 55 runs. Gambhir’s innings involved five fours and one six, but the team could not continue the momentum he gave them. After his departure, there were quick-fire innings from the bat of Rishabh Pant (28) and Chris Morris (27), but in the end that didn't prove enough at the end of the day.
First Published: April 8, 2018, 9:21 PM IST