IPL 2018: Adam Milne Replaces Pat Cummins for Mumbai Indians

Milne has represented New Zealand in 40 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 19 T20 Internationals. He was a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier. He will wear jersey no. 20 for the Mumbai Indians, it said.
Defending champions Mumbai Indians, who have lost their first three games, will now take on Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by Virat Kohli, on April 17 at the Wankhede Stadium here.
Earlier, Cricket Australia had confirmed that the 24-year old fast bowler will be out of action due to a "bone oedema in his vertebrae" – which in simpler terms means a swelling in the joint, which is not the more serious stress fracture.
CA's Team Physiotherapist, David Beakley had said, "Pat has experienced some back soreness during the fourth Test in South Africa. Follow-up scans have confirmed that he has bone oedema in his vertebrae.
"It is important that Pat has time off bowling, to prevent the injury becoming more serious and consequently we have made the decision to rule Pat out of the IPL."
First Published: April 15, 2018, 8:35 PM IST