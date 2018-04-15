Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Stats Teams Social Photos
Indian T20 Carnival Associate Sponsors

IPL 2018: Adam Milne Replaces Pat Cummins for Mumbai Indians

Agencies | Updated: April 15, 2018, 8:35 PM IST
IPL 2018: Adam Milne Replaces Pat Cummins for Mumbai Indians

A file photo of New Zealand Pacer Adam Milne. (Getty Images)

Mumbai: New Zealand pacer Adam Milne has replaced injured Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins in the Mumbai Indians squad for the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League. Milne has been signed by the Mumbai Indians as a replacement for the injured Pat Cummins for the IPL 2018, a media release from the IPL said.

Milne has represented New Zealand in 40 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 19 T20 Internationals. He was a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore earlier. He will wear jersey no. 20 for the Mumbai Indians, it said.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians, who have lost their first three games, will now take on Royal Challengers Bangalore, led by Virat Kohli, on April 17 at the Wankhede Stadium here.

Earlier, Cricket Australia had confirmed that the 24-year old fast bowler will be out of action due to a "bone oedema in his vertebrae" – which in simpler terms means a swelling in the joint, which is not the more serious stress fracture.

CA's Team Physiotherapist, David Beakley had said, "Pat has experienced some back soreness during the fourth Test in South Africa. Follow-up scans have confirmed that he has bone oedema in his vertebrae.

"It is important that Pat has time off bowling, to prevent the injury becoming more serious and consequently we have made the decision to rule Pat out of the IPL."

Also Watch

Adam MilneiplIPL 2018Mumbai IndiansPat Cummins
First Published: April 15, 2018, 8:35 PM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
FULL Ranking