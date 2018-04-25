IPL 2018: Aditya Tare Returns to Mumbai Indians Years After Hitting 'That' Six off James Faulkner

Wicket-keeper-batsman Aditya Tare’s claim to fame in Indian cricket was his last ball six off the bowling of James Faulkner that helped Mumbai qualify for the play-offs in the 2014 edition of the cash-rich league. And now after four years and stints with two different teams in the IPL, Tare is back to the holy ground of Wankhede where it all began for the swashbuckling right-hander.
“It is pretty exciting to be back with Mumbai Indians… back with the MI family… back home. A new team has been assembled by the think-tank and there are lot of youngsters and exciting talent in the team this time around,” said Tare in an exclusive conversation with Cricketnext.
Over the years, the IPL has been responsible for unearthing world class talents, who first showcased their talent on this glittering stage and then went on to become world beaters for their respective national sides. The likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya took baby steps in the IPL before becoming a regular in the Indian side in all formats of the game. Not to forget the likes of Steve Smith, who showed his immense potential with Rajasthan Royals before leading the Australia in all three formats.
Similarly, Tare also believes that it is because of his stint with Mumbai Indians that has helped him become a better cricketer. Tare wasn't part of the Mumbai set-up in first-class cricket earlier, but now, he is the skipper of the side and also played a massive role in Mumbai reaching the Ranji Trophy 2016-17 final.
“I absolutely loved my time here at the Mumbai the last time I was here. They have played a big part in my grooming as a player. Mumbai have helped me become a better player as when I started playing for them, I hadn’t played first class cricket. Once I came into the MI setup, I learnt a lot of things and thanks to Kiran More, who is still the wicket-keeping coach, he helped to improve my wicket-keeping skills and that has helped me do well in my career. I have become a good wicket-keeping batsman for my state team. MI have played a big role in me becoming what I am today,” said Tare.
Although, Mumbai haven't started well in the IPL this time, winning only one out of six, Tare believes that the squad is a good amalgamation of experience and youth and that could help the defending champions repeat the success of previous seasons. Also, Tare quipped that the bonhomie amongst the players in unique and it bodes well for a team which challenges for the trophy almost every season.
“The important part of the auction was our franchise managed to retain all top players, that have performed and done well in the past. I am pretty confident that the team will repeat the success of previous seasons,” said Tare.
“I personally, have been good friends with Pollard, while JP Duminy has also returned to the franchise. The South African was part of the MI family when I joined the team in 2010. Since then, I have shared good bonds with these players and I am glad that we're are reunited once again,” added Tare.
Tare hasn't featured for Mumbai so far in the campaign as he has been forced to sit on the bench because of in-form Ishan Kishan, who has been scoring runs for fun at the moment. But a freak injury during the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore meant Tare had to fill in as the stand-in-keeper for few overs. Tare did well behind the wickets and also affected an brilliant stumping of Sarfaraz Khan to play a small role in Mumbai’s only win of the season. However, this particular match, will always be remembered for the carnage that was brought forward by Rohit Sharma (who hit a stunning 94), a player whom Tare brands as phenomenal, because of excellent batting and leadership skills.
“Rohit Sharma is an exceptional cricketer and the way he leads by example is something to learn from. The way he takes challenges head on and he is always up for it. He is also a great motivator for the young players. He has done phenomenally well as the captain of Mumbai Indians and to win three championship is a rare task. He is a class act,” signed off Tare.
Also Watch
-
News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Review: Ducati 959 Panigale
-
Sunday 22 April , 2018
World Earth Day: Juhi Chawla Talks Environment, Advocates ‘No Plastic’ Policy
-
Friday 20 April , 2018
Is Your MP/ MLA Accused of Crime Against Women?
-
Wednesday 18 April , 2018
Karnataka Election 2018: The Good, The Bad and The Tainted Candidates
News18 Explain : Asaram Convicted in Rape Case by Jodhpur Court
Aditya TareIndian Premier LeagueIndian Premier League 2018IPL 2018mumbaiMumbai IndiansMumbai IPLtare
First Published: April 25, 2018, 3:38 PM IST