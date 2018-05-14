IPL 2018: After Disappointment, KKR Give Shah Rukh Khan a Reason to Smile

Sports is about the spirit & wins/losses don’t reflect that. But tonite as the ‘Boss’ I need to apologise to the fans for the lack of spirit— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 9, 2018
However, his team pulled up their socks and came out all guns blazing against Kings XI Punjab as they posted a season high score of 245/6 and registered a comfortable 31-run victory. The victory not only got KKR's campaign back on track but also bought a smile back to SRK's face.
He tweeted saying, "My Captain @DineshKarthik asked me to smile cos I was so disappointed at the match before. This pic is for him. Thx @Russell12A @prasidh43 @SunilPNarine74 & #KKRTeam. Onwards & up..."
My Captain @DineshKarthik asked me to smile cos I was so disappointed at the match before. This pic is for him. Thx @Russell12A @prasidh43 @SunilPNarine74 & #KKRTeam. Onwards & up... pic.twitter.com/G83DqW8Iwm— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) May 13, 2018
KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik too thanked Khan, saying "Thanks a lot Shahrukh Bhai 🙏#happytoseethesmileback"
Thanks a lot Shahrukh Bhai 🙏#happytoseethesmileback https://t.co/d4Y01coo1a— DK (@DineshKarthik) May 13, 2018
A 23-ball 50 from skipper Dinesh Karthik coupled with Sunil Narine's 36-ball 75 helped KKR pile up season-best 245/6 in 20 overs against KXIP. Narine set the stage for a big score, his whirlwind innings studded with nine fours and four sixes.
Narine was involved in a 75-run stand for the second wicket with Robin Uthappa while Karthik, who hit five boundaries and three sixes, joined hands with Andre Russell for a 76-run fourth wicket partnership off just 31 balls.
KKR never let their foot off the gas and scored 139 runs in the last 10 overs. In the final over, 17 runs came off Barinder Sran (1/48) as Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 16 off 8 balls along with Javon Searles (6), making his IPL debut.
First Published: May 14, 2018, 1:15 PM IST