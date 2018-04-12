IPL 2018: Ajinkya Rahane, Bowlers Shine as Rajasthan Royals Beat Delhi Daredevils by 10 Runs (D/L)

Delhi were set a revised target of 71 in 6 overs after Rajasthan managed to score 153/5 in 17.5 overs before rain halted their innings. Hard-hitters Glenn Maxwell and Colin Munro were handed the task of chasing down the target by the Delhi think-tank.
However, Delhi got off to the worst start possible as Munro was run-out by wicket-keeper Jos Buttler on the first ball of the innings itself. Munro joined Adam Gilchrist as being the only two batsmen to be run-out on the first ball in the cash-rich league.
Maxwell and Rishabh Pant tried to get the Delhi chase back on track and the duo hit few boundaries as well. Maxwell hit 14 runs off Unadkat's three deliveries and at this point Delhi were right back in the chase.
But Maxwell couldn't last long as he edged a Ben Lauglin delivery straight into the hands of keeper Buttler. Pant's innings was cut short by Jaydev Unadkat as K Gowtham took a brilliant high catch on the on-side boundary ropes.
Laughlin was then tasked with bowling the last over in which Delhi needed 25 runs to win the contest. But The pacer produced a great over as he gave away just four runs off the first three deliveries and then scalped the wicket of Vijay Shankar on the fourth ball.
Chris Morris hit a four and six off the last two deliveries respectively but it came a bit too late as Rajasthan recorded their first win of the season with the help of Duckworth and Lewis System.
Earlier, batting first, Rajasthan once again got off to a bad start as opener D'Arcy Short was run-out for the second game in a row, without troubling the scorers much. All-rounder Vijay Shankar hit the stumps directly as Short was way out of his ground.
Ben Stokes and skipper Ajinkya Rahane tried to steady the ship and the Englishman hit a huge six as well to announce his intentions early on. However, his innings was cut short by Trent Boult, who scalped his prize wicket for 16.
Sanju Samson arrived at the crease and he brought his good form into this clash as well and hit a four and a six on the first two Boult deliveries that he faced. Rahane too joined the party and the duo stitched together a brisk fifty-run stand to steady the Rajasthan ship.
Samson's innings was ended by spinner Shahbaz Nadeem, who castled him for 34. Jos Buttler hit few boundaries but his cameo was ended by Nadeem as the Englishman became his second scalp of the day.
And this is when the rain arrived at the venue and started playing hide and seek with the fans and players alike. The downpour didn't relent and the innings had to be halted.
First Published: April 12, 2018, 12:59 AM IST