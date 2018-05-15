Home Latest News Schedule Results Videos Points Table Teams Social Photos
IPL 2018: Ajinkya Rahane Looks To End Eden Rough Patch

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: May 15, 2018, 1:19 PM IST
If not for the late exploits of England batsman Jos Buttler, Rajasthan Royals’s campaign would have been in doldrums. So far despite Buttler rising to the fore, RR has enjoyed mixed fortunes in this year’s IPL, and so has skipper Ajinkya Rahane. After starting off the tournament decently, Rahane’s form has been patchy. In the 11 games he has played so far, he has accumulated just 280 runs at 28.00 and SR of 122.27.

What this means is that Rajasthan has not got the starts that they would have hoped for. But come the match against Kolkata Knight Riders, Rahane would be hoping to get some runs under his belt. In fact he has a good record against KKR, having registered seven 30+ scores in the last 10 innings against the opposition.

But what stands between Rahane and a big innings is his nemesis—Eden Gardens. He has scored 69 runs in 7 innings. His average of 9.85 is his worst at any venue in the IPL. The next on the list is Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, where he averages 16.17.

Rahane is on the cusp of a personal milestone too. The Rajasthan batsman would be eager to reach 4,500 runs in T20 cricket, and is just 53 runs away from the landmark.

As far as the match is concerned, KKR and RR will look to outshine one another in their bid to secure a playoff spot. Both Kolkata and Rajasthan are on 12 points from the same number of outings and have two more matches to play before the knockouts stages commence. While KKR are placed fourth owing to slightly better net run rate (-0.189), Rajasthan are fifth (NRR -0.347).

IPL 2018 POINTS TABLE

TeamMatWonLostTiedNRPtsNRR
SRH12930018+0.400
CSK12840016+0.383
KKR13760014-0.091
RR13670012-0.403
KXIP12660012-0.518
MI12570010+0.405
RCB12570010+0.218
DD1239006-0.478

First Published: May 15, 2018, 1:15 PM IST

