Home SA vs IND Aus vs ENG ICC U19 WC News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

IPL 2018: Ajinkya Rahane May Lead Royals If Smith Steps Down

PTI | Updated: March 26, 2018, 1:51 PM IST
IPL 2018: Ajinkya Rahane May Lead Royals If Smith Steps Down

File image of India cricketer Ajinkya Rahane. (Getty Images)

New Delhi: Ajinkya Rahane will likely lead IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals in case an under-fire Steve Smith loses captaincy after admitting to ball tampering during the ongoing going third Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

The ICC handed Smith a one-Test suspension and docked his full match fees as per its code of conduct. The BCCI and Royals heaved a sigh of relief after Smith escaped with a mild punishment. However, there is a school of thought in BCCI that if Smith himself decides to quit captaincy, Royals should be okay with it as they have a ready replacement in Rahane.

"Now the ball is completely in Rajasthan Royals' court. Yes, Smith was dishonest in allowing a youngster to tamper with the ball. He has set a very bad example but Rajasthan's plans revolve around Smith," a senior BCCI official said.

"We think Rajasthan will like to start with a clean slate without any controversy. So it would be easier if Smith decides to play as a batsman only and let someone else take over the mantle of captaincy," the official said.

India's Test vice-captain Rahane is also saleable as a brand — a must for all IPL franchises. Rahane was one of Royals' premier performer before they were banned for two years in the wake of the 2013 spot-fixing scandal.

Also Watch

Ajinkya RahaneiplIPL 2018Rajasthan Royalssteve smith
First Published: March 26, 2018, 1:51 PM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 4484 115
3 Australia 4174 104
4 New Zealand 3489 100
5 England 4829 99
FULL Ranking