IPL 2018: All Eyes On Gambhir as Former Knight Returns to Eden

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: April 16, 2018, 5:22 PM IST
Gautam Gambhir (BCCI Photo)

New Delhi: Gautam Gambhir was picked by Delhi Daredevils for Rs 2.80 Cr in the IPL Auctions earlier this year. The southpaw batsman returned to Delhi after spending seven years at Kolkata Knight Riders, and led them to title wins in 2012 and 2014. He has been mighty successful as a leader and batsman both in his IPL career. In the tournament so far, he has scored 4,202 runs in 151 matches, at an average of 31.83.

The Delhi batsman has a great record at Eden Gardens, and come the match against Kolkata Knight Riders he will have another opportunity to better his record. Till now in the 46 matches he has played at this venue, he has scored 1399 runs, which is the most by any batsman at this venue.

Not only that, Gambhir has scored 11 fifties here, the most by any batsman at this venue. The second on the list is Robin Uthappa with seven fifties.

Gambhir's strike rate at Eden is of 127.53 which is the third highest at this venue. This strike rate is better than his overall IPL strike rate of 124.54.

In their last match, Delhi registered a comfortable seven-wicket win over Mumbai Indians. Jason Roy smashed an unbeaten 91 as Delhi Daredevils defeated hosts Mumbai Indians by seven wickets in a last-ball thriller in the Indian Premier League.

Opener Jason Roy made a mockery of a listless Mumbai Indians bowling attack as he hammered six fours and as many sixes in his 53 ball knock to help Delhi overhaul the home team's 194/7 for their first win of the season.

It was the third successive loss for MI and they remain without a point after three matches.

With 11 needed in the final over, Englishman Roy hammered Mustifizur Rahman for four and a six, before playing out three dot balls. Delhi needed one-run off the final ball and Roy connected it and completed the run to ensure that his side won, with Shreyas Iyer (27 not out) at the other end.

Roy and skipper Gautam Gambhir conjured up a 50-run stand for the first wicket.

First Published: April 16, 2018, 5:14 PM IST

