IPL 2018: Always Said That Pressure Brings the Best Out of Me, Says KKR's Nitish Rana

"I had said that the last time as well -- when there is pressure, I seem to do better. I was happy that there was pressure, I enjoy playing under pressure," Rana told reporters after the lopsided Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Eden Gardens on Monday.
Andre Russell blasted a 12-ball 41 along with Rana's 35-ball 59 to help KKR pile up a mammoth 200/9. In reply, Delhi were out for 129 as Sunil Narine (3/18) and Kuldeep Yadav (3/32) triggered a collapse.
"It was an important game for us since we had lost the last two in a row," said Rana who has scored 127 runs so far in four matches at an average of 31.75.
KKR got back to winning ways after slumping to two consecutive defeats against Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively.
In their tournament opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rana had come good with bat and ball to guide his side to a victory.
Asked how big has been his contribution in both the triumphs, Rana played down his role to team effort.
"Everyone has made a contribution in today's game. Take for example, Kuldeep's two wickets - Rishabh Pant and Glenn Maxwell. We thought at that point in time, those wickets were very important.
"I don't think I had such a huge role, everyone's been assigned a certainly responsibility, I just had to fulfil my part, so did the others."
The 24-year-old Delhi boy added that the plan was to bat till the end. Rana got out in the 19th over to Chris Morris.
"The plan was to keep going till the very end. I was seeing the ball even in the first game, I knew I was batting well, even in the third match, unfortunately I got out in that early.
"I kept it in my mind that I am in good touch, I should hold one end and finish the job.
"I always knew if the spinners come in, it's very easy for my game. I was waiting for them, both of who turn the ball into me. Our plan was always to go till the end," he said.
Russell's blitzkrieg which took the game away from Delhi, did not overshadow Rana's innings, opined the southpaw.
"Our styles and roles are different. Our game plan is pretty much so that I take care of one end, and if there is Russell or the other big-hitting guys that we have, they will go for their shots."
KKR next take on Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on Wednesday.
Also Watch
-
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
-
Monday 16 April , 2018
BJP targets Congress after Mecca Blast Acquittal
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Karlmann King: World's Most Expensive SUV First Look
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Toyota Yaris Review (First Drive) : Honda City, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz, Hyundai Verna Rival
Andre RussellDelhi Daredevilseden gardensiplIPL 2018KKRkolkata knight ridersKuldeep YadavNitish Rana
First Published: April 17, 2018, 11:39 AM IST